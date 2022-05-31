ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Police say driver nearly hit cruiser stopped at crash scene on Route 101

By KC Downey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXETER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is facing charges after state police said she nearly hit a cruiser after failing to move over. The incident happened around...

Comments / 2

I like shiny shit
4d ago

They need to start stopping more people for the move over law. People just suck 👍

Reply
4
