Police say driver nearly hit cruiser stopped at crash scene on Route 101

Police identified two people killed in a car crash Friday after the SUV they were in struck a deer and went airborne off Interstate 495 in Massachusetts. The individuals who died in the crash on I-495 in Chelmsford early Friday were identified as 53-year-old Rudolph Vah of Acton, who was the driver, and Jartu Flamma, who was also an Acton resident and was riding passenger, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

ACTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO