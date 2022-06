It’s hard to imagine that, decades down the line, all of the superhero franchise fiction dominating our pop cultural consumption will look good. This is coming from someone who likes this stuff: It’s cool when metaphors are given human form to fight or find clever solutions to larger-than-life problems, and it’s even cooler when they’re given the space to be weird cosmic tapestries striving to be both interdependent and yet unique. Yet these stories haven’t come to dominate our streaming services and cinema out of artistic goodwill — they are an act of corporate dominance, a consolidated effort to make sure that, no matter who you are, you will have a corporation’s mascot to identify with, to spend time and money on.

