The Queen famously adores horse racing, but unfortunately has been given some very disappointing news about the upcoming Epsom Derby, which is set to take place on Saturday. It has been revealed that her Majesty’s only runner, Just Fine, was pulled out of racing. Just Fine had been entered to feature in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, staged over the full Derby course and distance of one mile and four furlongs. However, it was removed at Thursday’s 48-hour declaration stage.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO