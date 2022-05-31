Harrison Hollows Trails closing for maintenance

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Amity road will be closing between Meridian and Locust Grove beginning Monday, June 6th, the Ada County Highway District reports. This closure is expected to last two weeks to accommodate road work. To detour, drivers should use Victory or Lake Hazel Road. Drivers are advised...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, new Census estimates show population growth in the state's urban centers. Officials write that Boise is still Idaho's largest city,. Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell round out the top five. They also note that Meridian, Caldwell, and...
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride has been delayed due to bad weather. This charity event, hosted by High Desert Harley Davidson, is to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. The ride was scheduled...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department is encouraging Idaho residents to do their part in mitigating wildfire damage to their property. Captain Jerry McAdams is a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist for Boise Fire. "We want folks to focus on their ignition vulnerabilities on their house, directly adjacent to...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Four men from New York were sentenced in Idaho after an identity theft scheme that spanned several cities in Idaho and Oregon. Officials say the men conspired to commit wire fraud by getting information from real Sprint customers and then ordering iPhones at Sprint stores, charging the customers' accounts.
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A total of 12 new businesses are set to open in The Village at Meridian. The Village already employs more than 2,000 people, and now it's set to expand even more. Between April and August of 2022, 12 new businesses will open their doors in The Village.
BOISE, Idaho — A local church is trying to help with the affordable housing crisis here in Boise - building units on its unused property. "The number of families experiencing homelessness has dramatically increased, as rent increases and as availability is almost non-existent," Joe Bankard, lead pastor at the Collister United Methodist Church, said.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two wolves attacked a band of sheep, killing 143 of them, the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed. The wolves ran into the pack of sheep, and the sheep fell into the steep gully in a pileup. These are the same sheep who crossed Highway...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Both Idaho and Oklahoma incarcerate women at a higher rate than any other state in the country. In 2020 Idaho imprisoned more than 100 women per 100,000. That's more than double the national average. I took a tour of the Pre-Release Center at the South...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Central District Health will be offering free sexually transmitted infection testing throughout the month of June. The testing will be available by appointment at any of CDH's three clinics in Boise, Mountain Home and McCall. “Testing for STIs is among one of the health care...
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley is miles away from Texas, but a local church wants to make sure the victims of the Uvalde school shooting are not forgotten. These Photos show the Nampa First United Methodist Church. On each chair sits a picture of one of the victims.
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police put out a call to the community to help find a missing 13-year-old girl. Alexis Rose Stace went missing Thursday evening. She is from Garden City, but has ties to Nampa. Police reported that Alexis was found safe Friday afternoon.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a truck they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run. On May 23, officers responded to the scene on 34th and State Street at around 10:40 p.m. A motorcyclist was hit by the truck, and police say the victim had significant injuries from the crash.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Animal shelters in the Boise area are seeing more and more people surrendering their pets because of their changing housing situation. People working at those shelters say it's heartbreaking to see. "That should never be a decision that you have to make to leave behind...
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police are looking for a woman who may be connected to car burglaries at city parks. Police say they have had reports of wallets and purses being taken from unlocked cars. The victim's stolen credit cards are then used to buy gift cards. If...
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell business owner was arrested for setting an auto repair shop on fire, the Caldwell Police Department reports. Police say the man claimed he was taken hostage while others started the fire. On May 31, Caldwell Fire and Police Departments responded to a call...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks faced off against the Ogden Raptors Wednesday night. The Hawks had a strong showing, but they lost to the Raptors 4-7. The Hawks and the Raptors will be facing off again Thursday night. The game starts at 7 p.m.
