Boise, ID

Harrison Hollows Trails closing for maintenance

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Harrison Hollow Trails will be closed for...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Amity road closing between Meridian and Locust Grove

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Amity road will be closing between Meridian and Locust Grove beginning Monday, June 6th, the Ada County Highway District reports. This closure is expected to last two weeks to accommodate road work. To detour, drivers should use Victory or Lake Hazel Road. Drivers are advised...
Post Register

Idaho continues to see population growth in largest cities

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, new Census estimates show population growth in the state's urban centers. Officials write that Boise is still Idaho's largest city,. Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell round out the top five. They also note that Meridian, Caldwell, and...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride delayed from weather

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride has been delayed due to bad weather. This charity event, hosted by High Desert Harley Davidson, is to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. The ride was scheduled...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise Fire Department: 'We want homeowners to focus on ignition vulnerabilities'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department is encouraging Idaho residents to do their part in mitigating wildfire damage to their property. Captain Jerry McAdams is a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist for Boise Fire. "We want folks to focus on their ignition vulnerabilities on their house, directly adjacent to...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Four men sentenced in Idaho after identity theft scheme

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Four men from New York were sentenced in Idaho after an identity theft scheme that spanned several cities in Idaho and Oregon. Officials say the men conspired to commit wire fraud by getting information from real Sprint customers and then ordering iPhones at Sprint stores, charging the customers' accounts.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

The Village at Meridian to host 12 new businesses

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A total of 12 new businesses are set to open in The Village at Meridian. The Village already employs more than 2,000 people, and now it's set to expand even more. Between April and August of 2022, 12 new businesses will open their doors in The Village.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Local church trying to help with housing crisis, building units on its unused property

BOISE, Idaho — A local church is trying to help with the affordable housing crisis here in Boise - building units on its unused property. "The number of families experiencing homelessness has dramatically increased, as rent increases and as availability is almost non-existent," Joe Bankard, lead pastor at the Collister United Methodist Church, said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Wolves kill 143 sheep near Shaw Mountain

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two wolves attacked a band of sheep, killing 143 of them, the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed. The wolves ran into the pack of sheep, and the sheep fell into the steep gully in a pileup. These are the same sheep who crossed Highway...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Central District Health offers free STI testing in June

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Central District Health will be offering free sexually transmitted infection testing throughout the month of June. The testing will be available by appointment at any of CDH's three clinics in Boise, Mountain Home and McCall. “Testing for STIs is among one of the health care...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Photos: Nampa church honors Uvalde shooting victims

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley is miles away from Texas, but a local church wants to make sure the victims of the Uvalde school shooting are not forgotten. These Photos show the Nampa First United Methodist Church. On each chair sits a picture of one of the victims.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Nampa police find missing 13-year-old

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police put out a call to the community to help find a missing 13-year-old girl. Alexis Rose Stace went missing Thursday evening. She is from Garden City, but has ties to Nampa. Police reported that Alexis was found safe Friday afternoon.
NAMPA, ID
News Break
Politics
Post Register

Have you seen this truck? BPD wants to chat with the owner about a hit-and-run

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a truck they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run. On May 23, officers responded to the scene on 34th and State Street at around 10:40 p.m. A motorcyclist was hit by the truck, and police say the victim had significant injuries from the crash.
Post Register

How the housing crisis is affecting pets

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Animal shelters in the Boise area are seeing more and more people surrendering their pets because of their changing housing situation. People working at those shelters say it's heartbreaking to see. "That should never be a decision that you have to make to leave behind...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa police looking for possible car burglary suspect

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police are looking for a woman who may be connected to car burglaries at city parks. Police say they have had reports of wallets and purses being taken from unlocked cars. The victim's stolen credit cards are then used to buy gift cards. If...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Boise Hawks game recap: June 1

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks faced off against the Ogden Raptors Wednesday night. The Hawks had a strong showing, but they lost to the Raptors 4-7. The Hawks and the Raptors will be facing off again Thursday night. The game starts at 7 p.m.
BOISE, ID

