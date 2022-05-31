ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler to star in Hunger Games prequel

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunger Games prequel movie has picked its Tribute from District 12. Following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lawrence, who starred in the original Hunger Games films as Katniss Everdeen, West Side Story breakout and Disney's Snow White actress Rachel Zegler has been tapped to costar in The Hunger Games: The...

EW.com

Sarah Jessica Parker explains why Kim Cattrall wasn't invited to star in And Just Like That

After years of speculation, Sarah Jessica Parker is setting the record straight on her very public rift with her former Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall. The actress has opened up with her side of the story, explaining in depth for the first time what really happened between the two actresses that led to their fallout — and the real reason why Cattrall wasn't asked to be a part of the HBO Max revival And Just Like That, which featured almost every series regular from the original show.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

David Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen take us behind the (very strange) scenes of Crimes of the Future

A few years ago, producer Robert Lantos called legendary Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg and asked him to read a script — by David Cronenberg. "He phoned me up and he said, 'You know, you haven't been making movies, and there's a really great script, you should read it, it's your own script that we tried to do 20 years ago,'" says Cronenberg, whose many directorial credits include The Fly and A History of Violence. I said, 'Well, it involves some technology and some sci-fi concepts — it must be totally irrelevant now, because technology moves on.' He said, 'No, no, it's more relevant than ever.' So I read it, and I thought, yeah, it's actually a movie I could get excited about making, and to my surprise, I said yes. It still took Robert three years to put the financing together. But that's basically how it happened."
MOVIES
EW.com

The Real ladies say goodbye to 'historic' show in emotional series finale: 'Don't let this end'

The ladies of The Real are getting real about their show's "historic" impact in the long-running program's series finale. "We have made our mark," Adrienne Houghton says in a first-look clip (above) from the show's last episode, which premieres Friday. "I was talking to my mom earlier this morning. She knows this is the farewell show, and she was just telling me, 'You guys really did break the mold of daytime television,' and it's so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us."
TV SERIES
Person
Billy The Kid
Person
Francis Lawrence
Person
Suzanne Collins
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
EW.com

Maya Rudolph gets divorced in Loot trailer

Sometimes money isn't everything... On Loot, a new series coming to Apple TV+ on June 24, that's exactly what Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) discovers. A billionaire with a dream life, including private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht, Molly seemingly has it all. But when her husband (Adam Scott) cheats on her, she's plunged into a spiral that makes her ripe for tabloid fodder.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Here's what every This Is Us star is doing next

Family time is officially over: NBC's hit drama This Is Us wrapped up six seasons of feelings, flashbacks, and twists last week. Don't worry, though, the Pearsons live on. Well, the actors do, and they've already lined up their next projects. Some cast members will move on to rival networks, while others will relocate to streamers, the big screen, and even a music venue near you. Let's flash-forward to their upcoming shows, movies, and tours.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: The Boys are back with season 3 premiere

Heading into the weekend, we've got a look at some of the biggest things coming to TV: The Boys season 3 arrives on Amazon Prime Video, P-Valley makes a return to Starz with season 2, and Fear the Walking Dead takes a bow with its season 7 finale. Plus, Joel Kim Booster's Fire Island arrives on Hulu, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards touch down this Sunday.
TV SERIES
EW.com

How Amazon's Latasha Gillespie has made tangible change in diversity and inclusion

EW Game Changers is a new series profiling the people and projects making an impact in diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment. Latasha Gillespie can remember the exact moment she saw herself represented onscreen for the first time. "It was the first day Oprah Winfrey came on television in Chicago on this show called AM Chicago," she says. "I saw this brown skinned woman with a short afro, who's bigger than any other news anchor that was on television and I remember just being stunned," she recalls of that fateful day in 1984. "It changed my life."
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Gilmore Girls revival solves the mystery of Mr. Kim

Spoiler alert: If you haven't watched the "Spring" episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, you might want to stop reading now. universe is that of Mr. Kim. In the first season of. , Lane mentions her "parents," plural, but in the original series, we only ever meet...
KEIKO AGENA
EW.com

iCarly showrunner on guest stars, the future of Creddie, and that season 2 finale cliffhanger

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season 2 finale of iCarly. With two seasons of the iCarly revival in the books, the antics that go down in Bushwell Plaza have only escalated. Of course, Miranda Cosgrove's Carly Shay winds up in kooky situations, partaking in an underground fight club and defending herself in court against Lewbert. But the 20-something mega-influencer also deals with adult issues, facing sexist media backlash, learning not to overstep in her friends' relationships, and *actually cussing a little.*
TV SERIES
EW.com

How The Boys season 3 is already setting up the college spin-off

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Boys season 3 episodes 1 and 2. While The Boys is now full steam ahead on season 3, which debuted today on Amazon Prime Video, the live-action spin-off, set at a college for supes, is currently in production. Details are still being mined as to what that show entails, but The Boys is already helping to set the stage for the events to come.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jamie Dornan Drew on His Most Vulnerable Moments While Filming ‘The Tourist’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Dornan says it was one of the hardest roles he had performed, but “The Tourist” was worth it. The six-part limited series, which debuted on BBC before dropping on HBO Max, follows Dornan’s character, who wakes up in the hospital after an accident with no memory of his past life, which was a messy one. Instead of homing in on the memory loss and the fact that, well, he’d done some things that have caused a lot of trouble and made a few people want to have him offed, “The Tourist” leans into...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

David Cronenberg says there is 'no such thing as body horror'

When EW spoke with David Cronenberg in 2018, the Canadian filmmaker said it was unlikely he would return to the "straight" horror movies of his early career, like 1977's Rabid, 1979's The Brood, and 1986's The Fly, all of which found grotesque things happening to the human form. "Probably not,"...
MOVIES
EW.com

The 10 essential David Cronenberg films

David Cronenberg's just-released film Crimes of the Future is the Canadian auteur's first movie in almost a decade. Prior to that, Cronenberg was a busy bee, directing 21 shorts and features, from horror films like Shivers, The Dead Zone, and The Fly, through a clutch of collaborations with Viggo Mortensen, to 2014's Julianne Moore-starring Hollywood satire Maps to the Stars. But which are the ten essential entries in Cronenberg's body of often wonderfully horrific work? You'll find our picks below.
MOVIES
EW.com

'Sophie's Choice': The story behind that haunting scene

Anyone who's seen Sophie's Choice knows the scene. A frightened Polish mother stands in line for the German concentration camps, holding her young daughter while her young son huddles closely against her. A rapacious Nazi officer makes some lurid remarks and then demands that Sophie choose which of her children will survive. Only one. The other will die. Sophie protests. She screams. And then… she decides.
MOVIES
EW.com

David Cronenberg tells us what to eat before seeing Crimes of the Future

So you're going to an evening screening of David Cronenberg's just-released Crimes of the Future. Here's the problem: By the time the film's finished, it may well be too late to eat, but, given that the movie represents a return to the body horror of the Canadian auteur's early work, you're worried about consuming anything beforehand that might cause gastric issues as gruesome sights assault your eyeballs.
MOVIES
EW.com

Dermot Mulroney joins cast of Scream 6

Dermot Mulroney is ready to get his Scream on. EW can confirm that the actor has been cast in the upcoming Scream 6 as a cop. He joins the previously announced returning Scream 5 cast members Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega, as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere who is reprising her 2011 character in the new sequel.
MOVIES
EW.com

AAPI scribes on Grey's Anatomy and Pachinko reveal what it's really like in the writers' room

EW Game Changers is a series profiling the people and projects making an impact in diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment. Asian representation onscreen has steadily increased since 2018's Crazy Rich Asians, From Parasite and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Squid Game and Never Have I Ever, And the TV landscape has come a long way from the days when Margaret Cho's All-American Girl was the lone AAPI offering. But what about behind the scenes?
TV SERIES

