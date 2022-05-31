West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler to star in Hunger Games prequel

A few years ago, producer Robert Lantos called legendary Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg and asked him to read a script — by David Cronenberg. "He phoned me up and he said, 'You know, you haven't been making movies, and there's a really great script, you should read it, it's your own script that we tried to do 20 years ago,'" says Cronenberg, whose many directorial credits include The Fly and A History of Violence. I said, 'Well, it involves some technology and some sci-fi concepts — it must be totally irrelevant now, because technology moves on.' He said, 'No, no, it's more relevant than ever.' So I read it, and I thought, yeah, it's actually a movie I could get excited about making, and to my surprise, I said yes. It still took Robert three years to put the financing together. But that's basically how it happened."

