HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown gunsmith and laser engraver says his business has grown hectic as Maryland's new "Ghost Gun" law went into effect on June 1. "A lot of people are trying to comply with the new rules," said Doug Novic of DC Laser in Hagerstown. "If you're in the state of Maryland, you must have your gun marked."

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO