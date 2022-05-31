The Idaho Foodbank seeks volunteers for Nampa food distribution

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leaders of the Collister United Methodist Church in Boise are working with LEAP Housing to build an affordable housing project on church land. The project is the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley. Organizers say that churches often have untapped land, such as empty parking lots or unused baseball fields. Collister Methodist church will be building two new homes on an unused space behind the church parking lot.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO