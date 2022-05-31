The Idaho Foodbank seeks volunteers for Nampa food distribution

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Leaders of the Collister United Methodist Church in Boise are working with LEAP Housing to build an affordable housing project on church land. The project is the first of its kind in the Treasure Valley. Organizers say that churches often have untapped land, such as empty parking lots or unused baseball fields. Collister Methodist church will be building two new homes on an unused space behind the church parking lot.
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride has been delayed due to bad weather. This charity event, hosted by High Desert Harley Davidson, is to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. The ride was scheduled...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, new Census estimates show population growth in the state's urban centers. Officials write that Boise is still Idaho's largest city,. Meridian, Nampa, Idaho Falls, and Caldwell round out the top five. They also note that Meridian, Caldwell, and...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Walk For Wishes fundraiser to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses will be on June 3 at Esther Simplot Park. This family-friendly event will help ensure funding for children across the nation suffering from critical illnesses. Participants are invited to register to walk and invite friends and colleagues to pledge.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Four men from New York were sentenced in Idaho after an identity theft scheme that spanned several cities in Idaho and Oregon. Officials say the men conspired to commit wire fraud by getting information from real Sprint customers and then ordering iPhones at Sprint stores, charging the customers' accounts.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two wolves attacked a band of sheep, killing 143 of them, the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed. The wolves ran into the pack of sheep, and the sheep fell into the steep gully in a pileup. These are the same sheep who crossed Highway...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Animal shelters in the Boise area are seeing more and more people surrendering their pets because of their changing housing situation. People working at those shelters say it's heartbreaking to see. "That should never be a decision that you have to make to leave behind...
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Treasure Valley is miles away from Texas, but a local church wants to make sure the victims of the Uvalde school shooting are not forgotten. These Photos show the Nampa First United Methodist Church. On each chair sits a picture of one of the victims.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department is encouraging Idaho residents to do their part in mitigating wildfire damage to their property. Captain Jerry McAdams is a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist for Boise Fire. "We want folks to focus on their ignition vulnerabilities on their house, directly adjacent to...
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Amity road will be closing between Meridian and Locust Grove beginning Monday, June 6th, the Ada County Highway District reports. This closure is expected to last two weeks to accommodate road work. To detour, drivers should use Victory or Lake Hazel Road. Drivers are advised...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a truck they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run. On May 23, officers responded to the scene on 34th and State Street at around 10:40 p.m. A motorcyclist was hit by the truck, and police say the victim had significant injuries from the crash.
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police are looking for a woman who may be connected to car burglaries at city parks. Police say they have had reports of wallets and purses being taken from unlocked cars. The victim's stolen credit cards are then used to buy gift cards. If...
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A Caldwell business owner was arrested for setting an auto repair shop on fire, the Caldwell Police Department reports. Police say the man claimed he was taken hostage while others started the fire. On May 31, Caldwell Fire and Police Departments responded to a call...
