COLCHESTER, Vt. — School safety and security are still top of mind in the country. In Vermont, education leaders are looking at ways to ensure school safety. The Colchester Milton Rotary is holding a community forum on “school safety – protecting our children” Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the Hampton Inn in Colchester. It will also be available on Zoom. Experts will be there to weigh in on how to keep students safe in Vermont schools.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO