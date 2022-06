Union workers rallied outside the struggling Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., pressing state officials for pandemic relief funding to save it, ABC 6 reported June 1. "The hospital doesn't have the finances to invest in new technology and invest in the workforce then it's not going to be able to succeed," Jack Callaci, a Kent Hospital union representative, told the station. "So, we need them to succeed, and they need us to succeed."

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO