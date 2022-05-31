'Ziwe’s Confrontational Comedy Is the Perfect Way to Challenge White Privilege

The outstanding new Terrence Davies' film Benediction, out now in theaters, is a biopic that is more patient and poetic in pacing than is typical of the form. It tells the true story of the late poet Siegfried Sassoon, played by both Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi at different points in time, delving deep into his experience as a critic of war, a gay man sorting through his identity, and a troubled artist. The film itself takes on a poetic sensibility befitting of its subject, focusing on individual scenes that it lets breathe rather than just speed through a recap of his entire life via montage after montage as most biopics do. If you have ever watched one of the countless such films that seem to come out every year, you’ll know how rare this is. It not only makes it worth praising for how it bucks the trend by setting out on its own path, but for how confidently it does so to create a more lasting sense of grace.
Comments / 0