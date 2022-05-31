'Ziwe’s Confrontational Comedy Is the Perfect Way to Challenge White Privilege

There are lots of reasons why people take up aerobics. Some people do it to keep their muscles strong, others do it to reduce their risk of diseases, while some even do it just for the fun of it. But, for tortured housewife Sheila Rubin, aerobics is a way to gain power. Starring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, Physical tells Sheila’s story as a 1980s housewife in San Diego. On the inside, she has a vicious inner voice and deep personal demons while having an unhealthy relationship with her body. On the outside, she puts up a facade of being a happy and supportive housewife. But, it all comes to a turning point when she follows her friend to an aerobics class and feels powerful while doing the exercises. Now, Sheila craves that power and will resort to extreme measures to maintain it. Physical follows Sheila’s journey from a tortured and unhappy woman to a female lifestyle guru while remaining a dutiful wife and supporting her husband’s political campaign.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO