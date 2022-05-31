ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ziwe’s Confrontational Comedy Is the Perfect Way to Challenge White Privilege

By Brecken Hunter Wellborn
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcluding the first volume of its second season this week, Showtime’s Ziwe, hosted by Ziwe, is one of the most overtly political series currently on television. From episodes that deal with immigration policy to wealth inequality, Ziwe is never shy to address challenging topics through a unique brand of humor. Modeled...

collider.com

Collider

How Mike White's ‘Enlightened’ Perfectly Depicts the Fear of the Unknown

“If the artist isn’t going to be honest, who is going to be honest?” Mike White may have been speaking about his latest project, The White Lotus, but these words ring true for much of White’s material. Before the self-obsessed wealthy guests of The White Lotus hit our screens, we were treated to a whole host of other painfully accurate characters with 2011’s, Enlightened. This HBO critically-acclaimed series may have only run for two seasons, but it gave us plenty to ponder.
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
Collider

Discovery+ Features 'Trixie Motel,' 'Book of Queer' and 'Generation Drag' to Kick Off Pride Month

Discovery+ is highlighting its collection of LGBTQ+ shows for the month of June. Each year in June, the US and other parts of the world take part in Pride parades, festivals, and workshops to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQ+ rights movement. This year, Discovery+ is releasing a selection of shows and documentaries to share the stories of queer people from young to old. In honor of Pride Month, the streaming service will be showcasing multiple shows, a few of which include Trixie Motel, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel's property renovation, Generation Drag, and Book of Queer.
Collider

10 Celebs You Forgot Guest-Starred On 'Boy Meets World'

Boy Meets World and its loveable cast of characters have touched the lives of generations since its premiere in 1993, with Cory Matthews, Topanga Lawrence and Shawn Hunter still being adored to this day in syndication and on Disney+. The sitcom is also remembered for its long list of guest...
Gloria Steinem
Shirley Chisholm
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven': Wyatt Russell & Sam Worthington on the Challenges of Playing Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the real-life crime explored in Under the Banner of Heaven.]From creator/showrunner/executive producer Dustin Lance Black and inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven (which is from FX and can be streamed on Hulu) follows Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a devout member of the LDS Church, and his seasoned partner Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham). Investigating a prominent Mormon family for the role they played in a horrific crime weighs deeply on Pyre, as he also questions his own faith in ways that he never could have expected.
Collider

Best 'Stranger Things' Needle Drops So Far From "Heroes" to "Running Up That Hill"

Since its 2016 premiere on Netflix, Stranger Things has become a quintessential piece of nostalgic 1980s-set television. A crucial factor in its staying power is the show's flawless use of music as both an anchor and a storytelling device. If you've gotten halfway through the first volume of Season 4, you know that music plays a key role in the latest installment of Stranger Things. It could be the 80s nerd in me, but Stranger Things has always had an excellent soundtrack, and a pretty spectacular score from Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein to go along with it. And that's not even counting the epic remixes of The Who's "Baba O'Riley" or Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" for the Season 3 and Season 4 trailers.
Collider

How to Watch 'Physical' Season 2: Where to Stream the Dark Comedy Drama

There are lots of reasons why people take up aerobics. Some people do it to keep their muscles strong, others do it to reduce their risk of diseases, while some even do it just for the fun of it. But, for tortured housewife Sheila Rubin, aerobics is a way to gain power. Starring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, Physical tells Sheila’s story as a 1980s housewife in San Diego. On the inside, she has a vicious inner voice and deep personal demons while having an unhealthy relationship with her body. On the outside, she puts up a facade of being a happy and supportive housewife. But, it all comes to a turning point when she follows her friend to an aerobics class and feels powerful while doing the exercises. Now, Sheila craves that power and will resort to extreme measures to maintain it. Physical follows Sheila’s journey from a tortured and unhappy woman to a female lifestyle guru while remaining a dutiful wife and supporting her husband’s political campaign.
Collider

‘Twisted Metal’: Video Game TV Show Adds Joe Seanoa, Richard Cabral, and More

Peacock announced today that professional wrestler Joe Seanoa has joined the Twisted Metal live-action series as the physical portrayal of Sweet Tooth, who will be voiced by previously announced star and executive producer Will Arnett. Seanoa is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of the live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.
Collider

What's New on Hulu in June 2022

Hulu is clearly not here to disappoint as can be seen by everything coming to the service in the month of June. Not only will June see the return of hit series such as Only Murders in the Building, Love Victor, and The Orville, but there are also plenty of hit movies and legacy titles joining the service. For those who just can't wait to watch Dan Trachtenberg's Prey but want a refresher on the Predator franchise, the first three films will be available starting June 1. Other hit 20th Century Franchises being added in June include Alien, Die Hard, and Alien vs. Predator. New movies from Searchlight Pictures are also debuting on Hulu including the LGBTQ comedy Fire Island starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang and the Emma Thompson-led Sundance hit Good Luck To You, Leo Grande. Check out the complete list below to find when these titles and more launch on Hulu this June:
Collider

'The Outlaws' Season 2 Images Tease More Crime and Comedy

Following its renewal back in November, Prime Video has now announced that the second season of its comedy thriller series The Outlaws will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, August 5. Along with the update about the series return, Prime Video has also released all-new images from the second season, providing the audience with the first look at the upcoming sequel season.
Collider

What to Watch This Weekend: June 3-5

You made it through another week! Which is good, because there is a lot of content coming to the small screen this weekend. The hit Amazon Prime series The Boys is back for Season 3 and is sure to be as vulgar and vile as ever. Rose Byrne’s 1980s era AppleTV+ series Physical returns for Season 2 and promises more spandex, high socks, and high-energy workouts. Plus, Hulu welcomes Joel Kim Booster’s LGBTQ+ film Fire Island just in time for Pride Month and HBO’s Barry releases its penultimate episode of Season 3.
Collider

7 Best New Shows on Netflix in June 2020

June is going to be very stand-up comedy focused on Netflix. Their Netflix is a Joke festival will result in a ton of new comedy specials being released and there is a little something for everyone depending on what type of comedy you like. However, if comedy isn’t your thing, or if you need a break and a new series to watch, Netflix has you covered. Whether you prefer docu-series, comedies, or a final bow for a popular drama, there are plenty of options to explore for the month of June. Here are 7 of the best options.
Collider

How Paul Schrader’s ‘Blue Collar’ Tapped Into the Decline of American Solidarity

In the wake of the biggest victories for American organized labor in decades, renewed attention has been placed on how the country got to this point of desperation. The decline of solidarity amongst Americans seems to be a never-ending talking point in the public discourse, with many pointing to declining union membership as a catalyst for our social disintegration. Yet Blue Collar, Paul Schrader’s overlooked 1978 directorial debut, proves that this is too simple of an explanation. Schrader depicts America as an already crumbling society, with workers being let down by the institutions around them and turning on each other as a result.
Collider

The 8 Best Documentary Films On Netflix That Aren't About True Crime

Netflix has carved out a niche for itself as the home of true-crime documentaries. It's far from the only thing the streaming platform is known for, but it's undoubtedly the case that some of their most popular content has involved crime, including long-form documentaries like Making a Murderer and Tiger King.
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

The last days of Spring are fading as we continue on into the heart of the Summer, which means there are a whole bunch of new streaming offerings coming to Amazon Prime in June. Yes, there is the return of the hit series The Boys, which remains as vulgar and incisive as ever, though there are also some other good flicks to check out. From comedy classics to more recent action films, we’ve rounded up the best of the best to check out this month.
Collider

HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
Collider

10 Fictional Movie Locations It Would Be Awesome to Live In

Sometimes, people feel like they need an escape from the problems of real life, and that's when they recur to fiction, finding a comfortable refuge in stories. It's not only stories themselves that feel like a shelter, though. Sometimes, the locations in those stories are so lively, colorful, and attractive that they begin to feel like home themselves. Whether it is the bright and tall Emerald City from The Wizard of Ozor the elegant and mysterious Hogwarts school from the Harry Potterseries, these places would be nothing short of delightful to live in.
Collider

How 'Benediction's Poetic Pacing Breaks Free of Typical Biopic Trappings

The outstanding new Terrence Davies' film Benediction, out now in theaters, is a biopic that is more patient and poetic in pacing than is typical of the form. It tells the true story of the late poet Siegfried Sassoon, played by both Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi at different points in time, delving deep into his experience as a critic of war, a gay man sorting through his identity, and a troubled artist. The film itself takes on a poetic sensibility befitting of its subject, focusing on individual scenes that it lets breathe rather than just speed through a recap of his entire life via montage after montage as most biopics do. If you have ever watched one of the countless such films that seem to come out every year, you’ll know how rare this is. It not only makes it worth praising for how it bucks the trend by setting out on its own path, but for how confidently it does so to create a more lasting sense of grace.
Collider

9 Fascinating Documentaries about Scammers and Deceivers

Sometimes life is truly stranger than fiction. Fans of movies, books, podcasts, and television have always gravitated toward stories about con artists, scammers, and deceivers. It’s a fun thought experiment to climb into the mind of a snake-oil salesman and wonder how they justify their behavior. The following documentary...
Collider

6 Cringeworthy Saturday Morning Celebrity Cartoons from the '80s and '90s

The '80s and '90s saw an influx of Saturday morning celebrity cartoons, also called celebrity toons. Most of them were pretty terrible, so it isn't surprising that few made it past a single season. Many celebrities didn't even voice their characters, and there were usually weird live-action clips added to the episodes that left viewers confused. Most of the shows went with a central theme that focused on a moral or lesson to be learned, but that was often lost within the terrible animation and cheesy catchphrases.
