107-year-old among WV’s COVID deaths Tuesday

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,972 new COVID cases and 3 additional deaths on May 30 from over the holiday weekend.

On Friday , 648 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional death were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 515,925 (+1,972) total cases and 6,948 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,184 (-193) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

The following counties are now on the CDC’s list of counties that are recommended to wear masks:

  • Harrison County
  • Lewis County
  • Upshur County
  • Fayette County
  • Raleigh County
  • Lincoln County
  • Logan County
  • Mingo County
  • Cabell County
Gov. Justice holds first briefing since illness

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 107-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Barbour County, and a 92-year old female from Hampshire County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (10), Berkeley (162), Boone (18), Braxton (4), Brooke (16), Cabell (122), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (4), Fayette (54), Gilmer (2), Grant (8), Greenbrier (37), Hampshire (7), Hancock (36), Hardy (10), Harrison (106), Jackson (15), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (267), Lewis (37), Lincoln (14), Logan (47), Marion (89), Marshall (37), Mason (50), McDowell (18), Mercer (101), Mineral (37), Mingo (16), Monongalia (137), Monroe (19), Morgan (10), Nicholas (56), Ohio (72), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (18), Putnam (62), Raleigh (106), Randolph (32), Ritchie (6), Roane (16), Summers (11), Taylor (24), Tucker (1), Tyler (5), Upshur (41), Wayne (43), Webster (5), Wetzel (22), Wirt (6), Wood (59), Wyoming (34).

According to the dashboard, 1,131,783 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 978,333 or 54.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 497,155 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Comments / 4

Joe Smith
3d ago

Pretty sure old age was the main factor. Guarantee they tested the dead body and it came back positive

