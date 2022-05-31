ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension names new CIO

By Naomi Diaz
 4 days ago

Gagan Singh was named chief information officer of St. Louis-based Ascension. Mr. Singh, who made the announcement via LinkedIn,...

American Pharmacists Association taps interim CEO

The American Pharmacists Association named Ilisa Bernstein, PharmD, as the organization's interim CEO, effective immediately. Prior to this role, Dr. Bernstein led pharmaceutical and advocacy practices for two and a half years as the senior vice president of pharmacy practice and government affairs at APhA, according to a June 2 press release. For more than 30 years, Dr. Bernstein has worked on advocacy and regulation efforts in senior leadership positions for the FDA and Pfizer.
'That was amazing': The tech MUSC Health's CFO wants next

Healthcare is behind other industries in digital transformation and customer service. Now is a prime time to catch up, according to Lisa Goodlett, CFO of MUSC Health in Charleston, S.C. Ms. Goodlett joined the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to talk about the areas still ripe for technology disruption in healthcare and...
Changes in physician median total compensation, by provider type and region

From 2019 to 2021, primary care providers and advanced practice providers in the Southern and Western U.S. regions experienced pre-pandemic boosts in compensation, according to new data from the Medical Group Management Association. The findings are based on a voluntary survey of more than 192,000 physicians and nonphysician providers across...
Navigating the contrast dye shortage: 6 healthcare leaders share strategies

The contrast dye shortage, caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, has spurred leaders at healthcare systems across the nation to come up with innovative solutions to continue services with rationed supplies. This compilation features guidance from six leaders at five systems who shared insights with Becker's via email. Question: What...
How to improve financial outcomes through intelligence in payment call centers — 5 Qs answered

Handling patient billing inquiries and payments can be challenging for call center representatives. Conversations are often awkward and unproductive, and reps often aren't equipped with information that points to the best payment option for each individual. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke with two payment experts from RevSpring to learn how...
6 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since May 27. Allison Bosse was promoted to administrator and CEO of Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women and the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children's Hospital, both part of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.
Pandemic evens geographic paying field for tech

The pandemic helped narrow the geographic pay gap for tech workers, Protocol reported May 31. The pay disparity for senior software engineers in the most and least expensive U.S. cities declined by two-thirds between 2019 and 2021, according to data compensation analyzer Pave. “There are startups that are applying pricing...
Healthcare added 28K jobs in May

Healthcare added 28,300 jobs last month, spurred by a gain in hospital employment, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This count compares to 34,300 jobs added in April and 8,300 jobs added in March. Within healthcare, hospitals gained 16,300 jobs last month, compared...
Investing in healthcare AI a 'business necessity,' analyst says

Health systems need to invest in the future of data, such as artificial intelligence, to reduce errors and provide better care, a Forrester analyst says. "Healthcare organizations have been attempting to leverage massive quantities of data to their advantage for years," data analyst Kyle Rybarczyk wrote in a June 1 blog post. "The problem: The current algorithms are ineffective, the data is siloed, missing or inefficient, and there is significant bias."
10 tech occupations with fastest-growing salaries

Tech workers saw a rise in pay during the pandemic amid a competitive talent market and rising costs for many goods and services. Overall, the average annual wage for a technologist grew 6.9 percent from 2020 to 2021 — to $104,566, according to a survey of 7,215 individuals at the tech career website Dice.com. These tech occupations experienced the biggest growth in salaries during that time:
5 priorities for a health system of the future, according to Philips report

Focussing on data innovation, interoperability and workforce resilience can all create the ingredients for a resilient and sustainable health system that can survive a crisis, according to a June 2 Philips article based on a recent report. To ensure sustainable, resilient healthcare system, five key issues need to be prioritized...
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: An HCAHPS update is needed urgently

Virtually every adult inpatient hospital in America administers the HCAHPS survey to patients. The data from these surveys are publicly reported for all to see, and star ratings are assigned to hospitals based on this patient feedback. In addition, results of these surveys are a driver of the government’s Value-Based Purchasing program, which rewards or penalizes hospitals based on performance. HCAHPS and other CMS-mandated quality measures are ingrained into most hospitals’ goal setting and operations. The stakes on performance are high.
11 top health system brands share their marketing secret sauce

Whether it's open communication, listening to patients to improve their experiences or making the care journey as easy as possible, these top-ranking health organization brands have clear strategies when it comes to marketing and communication. Recently, 20 healthcare organizations were honored with a top spot on branding agency Monigle's most...
Oracle gets antitrust approval for Cerner deal, expected to close next week

Oracle has obtained the required antitrust approvals, including European Commission clearance, for its pending $28.5 billion acquisition of Cerner. Oracle said with this approval, the tender offer for Cerner should be completed following the expiration of its tender offer at midnight Eastern time on June 6, according to a June 1 press release.
A CEO's solutions to getting more women into tech

Dialogue is "not enough" to improve diversity in tech, and actionable steps are needed to move the needle, a tech CEO told CNBC. There are female executives who are industry leaders in tech through their work at big corporations and fast growing startups. But a joint study by Girls Who...
The most pressing issues health system CIOs are facing

From tech talent shortages, to an increased pressure to innovate, Becker's spoke to four hospital and health system chief information officers and chief digital and information officers to discuss the most pressing issues they are facing. The responses have been lightly edited. Carmella Cassetta. CIO and Vice President of Hoag...
HSHS announces new CEO of Illinois division

Joseph Mullany has been named the division president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.- based Hospital Sisters Health System's Illinois division. He came to the system from Nuvance Health in New York where he was the executive vice president, and prior to that served as president and CEO of Detroit Medical Center, according to the May 31 press release. Mr. Mullany officially began his role at HSHS April 25.
Carbon Health lays off 250 employees

Primary care disruptor Carbon Health laid off 250 employees June 1 because of market volatility and declining COVID-19-related business, its chief executive said. The move affects 8 percent of the San Francisco's based company's global workforce, CEO Eren Bali wrote in a blog post. "For the last few years, we...
The healthcare cloud race heats up

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and more are competing for healthcare cloud market share as large and small health systems across the U.S. are eager to join the cloud. Amazon Web Services held 40 percent of the healthcare cloud market in 2020, according to market research firm ResearchandMarkets, and announced high-profile deals in May with Boston-based Tufts Medicine and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. Tufts moved its Epic EHR infrastructure, including 3 million health accounts, to Amazon Web Services in 71 hours and created a digital ecosystem. Amazon now powers the health system's telehealth and virtual care services, and Tufts expects to save $2 million to $5 million annually from the move.
