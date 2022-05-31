Ascension names new CIO

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and more are competing for healthcare cloud market share as large and small health systems across the U.S. are eager to join the cloud. Amazon Web Services held 40 percent of the healthcare cloud market in 2020, according to market research firm ResearchandMarkets, and announced high-profile deals in May with Boston-based Tufts Medicine and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. Tufts moved its Epic EHR infrastructure, including 3 million health accounts, to Amazon Web Services in 71 hours and created a digital ecosystem. Amazon now powers the health system's telehealth and virtual care services, and Tufts expects to save $2 million to $5 million annually from the move.
