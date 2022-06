Petersen Health Care, a nursing home chain based in Peoria, Ill., must pay over $2.9 million in back overtime wages after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. The investigation found a number of violations, including failure to pay wages for meal periods of less than 20 minutes and failure to maintain accurate records of work hours, according to the May 24 release from the Labor Department.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO