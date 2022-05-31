ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Moderna CEO the most 'undervalued' of Fortune 500

Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, was named the most "undervalued" CEO of Fortune's 500,...

American Pharmacists Association taps interim CEO

The American Pharmacists Association named Ilisa Bernstein, PharmD, as the organization's interim CEO, effective immediately. Prior to this role, Dr. Bernstein led pharmaceutical and advocacy practices for two and a half years as the senior vice president of pharmacy practice and government affairs at APhA, according to a June 2 press release. For more than 30 years, Dr. Bernstein has worked on advocacy and regulation efforts in senior leadership positions for the FDA and Pfizer.
A CEO's solutions to getting more women into tech

Dialogue is "not enough" to improve diversity in tech, and actionable steps are needed to move the needle, a tech CEO told CNBC. There are female executives who are industry leaders in tech through their work at big corporations and fast growing startups. But a joint study by Girls Who...
Investing in healthcare AI a 'business necessity,' analyst says

Health systems need to invest in the future of data, such as artificial intelligence, to reduce errors and provide better care, a Forrester analyst says. "Healthcare organizations have been attempting to leverage massive quantities of data to their advantage for years," data analyst Kyle Rybarczyk wrote in a June 1 blog post. "The problem: The current algorithms are ineffective, the data is siloed, missing or inefficient, and there is significant bias."
10 most active private equity firms in healthcare

Private equity firms that invest in healthcare had a busy first quarter of 2022, continuing a series of megadeals that started last year. Here are the private equity firms most active in the healthcare sector since 2017 (by deal count), according to an analysis by capital market researcher PitchBook:. 1....
Navigating the contrast dye shortage: 6 healthcare leaders share strategies

The contrast dye shortage, caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China, has spurred leaders at healthcare systems across the nation to come up with innovative solutions to continue services with rationed supplies. This compilation features guidance from six leaders at five systems who shared insights with Becker's via email. Question: What...
Healthcare interoperability firm gets $30M infusion

A healthcare interoperability company has received a $30 million infusion of funding to expand its team and technology investments. Madison, Wis.-based Moxe Health works with EHRs to streamline healthcare payments and operations by digitizing medical charts and facilitating data exchange between providers, payers and third-parties. The company said in a...
11 top health system brands share their marketing secret sauce

Whether it's open communication, listening to patients to improve their experiences or making the care journey as easy as possible, these top-ranking health organization brands have clear strategies when it comes to marketing and communication. Recently, 20 healthcare organizations were honored with a top spot on branding agency Monigle's most...
Oracle gets antitrust approval for Cerner deal, expected to close next week

Oracle has obtained the required antitrust approvals, including European Commission clearance, for its pending $28.5 billion acquisition of Cerner. Oracle said with this approval, the tender offer for Cerner should be completed following the expiration of its tender offer at midnight Eastern time on June 6, according to a June 1 press release.
Tech startup, Rite Aid collaborate on rural health expansion

A tech-powered startup and one of the nation's largest pharmacy chains have joined forces to improve access to rural healthcare. Under the partnership between Homeward and Rite Aid, the pharmacy company will introduce Medicare-eligible customers to Homeward's services, like wellness visits, screenings and risk assessments. Rite Aid will also host Homeward mobile healthcare units at certain rural Michigan locations, with the goal of expanding to more markets.
Healthcare M&As steady amid uncertainty

Despite high interest rates and uncertainty from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, healthcare mergers and acquisitions maintained a steady pace in April, Bloomberg Law reported. There were 176 transactions in April, two more than in March, but down from the 207 in April of last year. The top four sectors...
Pandemic evens geographic paying field for tech

The pandemic helped narrow the geographic pay gap for tech workers, Protocol reported May 31. The pay disparity for senior software engineers in the most and least expensive U.S. cities declined by two-thirds between 2019 and 2021, according to data compensation analyzer Pave. “There are startups that are applying pricing...
10 tech occupations with fastest-growing salaries

Tech workers saw a rise in pay during the pandemic amid a competitive talent market and rising costs for many goods and services. Overall, the average annual wage for a technologist grew 6.9 percent from 2020 to 2021 — to $104,566, according to a survey of 7,215 individuals at the tech career website Dice.com. These tech occupations experienced the biggest growth in salaries during that time:
Healthcare added 28K jobs in May

Healthcare added 28,300 jobs last month, spurred by a gain in hospital employment, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This count compares to 34,300 jobs added in April and 8,300 jobs added in March. Within healthcare, hospitals gained 16,300 jobs last month, compared...
Tenet to sell $2B in senior secured notes

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is selling $2 billion in senior secured first lien notes due on June 15, 2030, which will have an interest rate of 6.125 percent. The amount was increased from $1.8 billion, Tenet said in a June 1 news release. Completion of the notes is expected to happen June 15.
Direct primary care startup lands $45M investment

A health tech startup that provides membership-based direct primary care has landed a $45 million investment. San Francisco-based Hint Health said it plans to use the money to grow its operating system, expand its direct primary care network and increase services that support virtual-first and near site/on-site clinics that directly contract with employers.
The healthcare cloud race heats up

Amazon, Google, Microsoft and more are competing for healthcare cloud market share as large and small health systems across the U.S. are eager to join the cloud. Amazon Web Services held 40 percent of the healthcare cloud market in 2020, according to market research firm ResearchandMarkets, and announced high-profile deals in May with Boston-based Tufts Medicine and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. Tufts moved its Epic EHR infrastructure, including 3 million health accounts, to Amazon Web Services in 71 hours and created a digital ecosystem. Amazon now powers the health system's telehealth and virtual care services, and Tufts expects to save $2 million to $5 million annually from the move.
