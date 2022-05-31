Moderna CEO the most 'undervalued' of Fortune 500

Health systems need to invest in the future of data, such as artificial intelligence, to reduce errors and provide better care, a Forrester analyst says. "Healthcare organizations have been attempting to leverage massive quantities of data to their advantage for years," data analyst Kyle Rybarczyk wrote in a June 1 blog post. "The problem: The current algorithms are ineffective, the data is siloed, missing or inefficient, and there is significant bias."

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO