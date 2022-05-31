Seton Hall adds Illinois State transfer Abdou Ndiaye to complete roster

Twenty-one teams had taken a run at defending TOC champion Newark Academy before Friday’s state group finals at Mercer County Park and none had come away with a win. On Friday it was Ranney’s turn as the Panthers challenged the Minutemen for the state Non-Public B championship. But Ranney would have no more success against Newark, undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, than their predecessors as the Minutemen looked devastating in cruising to a 5-0 win.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO