Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help as they investigate two recent hit-and-run incidents in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday after a pedestrian, an adult male, was struck by two vehicles and suffered serious injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO