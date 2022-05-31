ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Officials identify victim of deadly Springfield shooting

By Ryan Trowbridge
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The name of the victim in a deadly weekend shooting in Springfield has been released. Late Sunday...

www.westernmassnews.com

Jen Jen Torrez
4d ago

My deepest condolences to The Carrasquillo Family & everyone that knew him. It's another human life taken due to gun violence. It's another family torn with no answers as to why their loved one. It's another senseless killing and this needs to stopped. How many more families have to be destroyed before those in office, the courts, & the authorities take a strong stand against the violence. People hear shootings & witness lives taken yet no one speaks up for whatever reason. Don't let it be one of your loved ones to ask and/or demand the public to speak up.

