Ohio man drowns in Devils Lake on Memorial Day weekend trip

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO