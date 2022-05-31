ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Ohio man drowns in Devils Lake on Memorial Day weekend trip

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ohio man drowned Sunday in a Lenawee County lake while on a Memorial Day weekend trip with family, police said. Thomas O'Leary, 39 of Sylvania, Ohio, was about to go tubing with his daughter before...

www.detroitnews.com

The Ann Arbor News

Police find kidnapped Michigan woman in Ohio hotel room after 12-hour standoff with suspect

ST. CLAIR, MI — A Michigan woman allegedly kidnapped by her estranged ex has been found alive in Ohio, following a nearly 12-hour standoff between her abductor and police. About 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 55-year-old Carol D. Durand was kidnapped from a residence in the 5200 block of Pointe Drive in East China Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued an advisory describing Durand’s 52-year-old ex as the suspect, stating he had assaulted a 47-year-old man in the residence’s driveway and also injured Durand before fleeing with her in a black 2007 Honda Accord.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo fire truck hit by car Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Fire Department truck was hit by a car Thursday evening while dispatched on an emergency call in south Toledo, according to the Toledo Police Department. A TPD incident report said the truck was traveling northbound on Tremainsville Road, passing through the intersection with Douglas...
Detroit News

First-responders volunteer to search landfill for 17-year-old girl's body

Lenox Township, Mich. — Dozens of first responders have volunteered to search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster in a huge, toxic landfill, officials said Friday. Photos of the slain Eastpointe High School student will be displayed at the work site to boost the volunteers' morale as they dig for her body in the Pine Tree Acres Landfill on 29 Mile Road in Lenox Township.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman kidnapped by estranged husband in St. Clair County safely recovered, police say

A missing person alert was canceled Wednesday night after a woman who was kidnapped by her estranged husband in St. Clair County was recovered safely. Michigan State Police said that as of 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Carol Durand had been safely recovered after being kidnapped less than 24 hours prior and barricaded at an Ohio hotel. Durand, 55, was reportedly taken by her estranged husband from a home in St. Clair County.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
pointandshoreland.com

Thunder Over the River fireworks set for June 25; donations sought

The Shoreland Firefighters Association will host the “Thunder Over the River” fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, June 25. They are promising “the sky over the Point and Shoreland area will come alive with booming sound and vibrant color.”. Rick Phillips, fireworks chairman for the Shoreland Firefighters...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ohio man drowns in small Monroe County lake

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old Detroit girl was one of several people believed to have drowned in Michigan lakes over the Memorial Day weekend. The girl disappeared Monday afternoon while in the water at Martindale Beach at Kensington Metropark northwest of Detroit in Milford Township, authorities said. Searchers...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Findlay barricade incident ends with Michigan man in custody

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - After locking himself and a woman in the Drury Inn hotel room for hours, the suspect in the Findlay barricade incident was taken into custody Wednesday night. Gabriel Charles Wagner, 52, is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center. He was arrested on charges from...
FINDLAY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man drowns in small Michigan lake

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 45-year-old man has drowned in a small southeastern Michigan lake.The Toledo, Ohio, resident had been reported missing about two hours off Milan Beach when sheriff's divers found him underwater Monday evening, the Monroe County sheriff's office said Tuesday.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Milan Beach is southwest of Detroit.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Shooting near Old Town sends 1 to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Indiana Avenue. Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting east of Old Town, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The wound was not life-threatening, and police...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Work begins in landfill search for missing Michigan teen

LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI – The search for the body of missing Michigan teenager Zion Foster began Tuesday at a Detroit-area landfill, The Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe she is dead, and her body was put in a dumpster that was emptied at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.
DETROIT, MI

