ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat

By News Team
 4 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3.

Rob and Angie were chosen to be this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat’s facilitators after a highly competitive process. They will be sharing their knowledge in strategic planning, emotional intelligence, relationship development, leveraging talent, opportunity recognition, coaching and change management.

Rob, who teaches classes for ISU’s workplace training and leadership undergraduate program and the human resource development graduate program offered through the College of Education, has over 15 years of experience researching and teaching organizational psychology and behavior. Rob uses this as a framework to help build sustainable systems and initiatives with his clients.

“When we facilitate for groups, it is about discovering what is best for the group or team. It is exciting and fulfilling for us to be able to to bring together a group of people that have diverse ideas, beliefs, and experiences with the goal of developing new ideas that are strong and unified, creating a clear vision of where the group is headed, and making sure participants experience a sense of community and belonging with others,” he said.

“We're thrilled to have Rob and Angie Lion facilitating this retreat and can't wait to have a collection of Idaho's best and brightest nonprofit leaders join us for a great couple of days of learning and building community,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO for the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

In addition to training and graduating future leaders through his work at ISU, Rob also co-owns Black River Performance Management. Seeing the growing need for strong leadership training in and outside of Idaho, Rob and Angie started Black River as a way to help small business owners, nonprofit organizations, and anyone working in a leadership role or for a leader grow professionally and personally.

“We've been helping nonprofits throughout the Northwest for many years. We love working with passionate and mission-focused groups to assist them in developing the skills and tools needed for them to be the best, both as an individual and as an organization, for the people they serve,” Rob said.

