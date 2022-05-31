ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school student 'posts chilling video of himself loading a gun and threatening to shoot classmates in AUSTRALIA'

By Kelsey Wilkie
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Australian student has allegedly posted a video of himself loading a gun while making threats to harm others at his school.

The boy, from Kalgoorlie-Boulder Community High School in Western Australia, allegedly made the threats last week.

He reportedly had a dispute with his girlfriend before allegedly making the threats, The West Australian reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NuJ2_0fvktJKn00
The boy allegedly posted the threatening video on Snapchat, sparking a police investigation

Police began investigating the alleged incident after being alerted to the alleged threats, which were reportedly shared on Snapchat.

Investigators have been working establish if the gun was real or a replica.

The boy was questioned at the school and extra police and the Department of Education staff have been brought in.

WA Department of Education director-general Lisa Rodgers said a small number of students at Kalgoorlie-Boulder Community High School have been involved in violent incidents.

'We have deployed additional staff to provide support and increase supervision before and after school hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11deDl_0fvktJKn00
The boy, from Kalgoorlie-Boulder Community High School in Western Australia, allegedly made the threat last week after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down during US school shooting in Texas

'It's disappointing that the choices and actions of a very small group of students at the school have disrupted the learning of the majority of students who continue to do the right thing.

'Violence is never OK, and any students involved in fights in public schools may be suspended or, in serious cases, face further disciplinary action such as exclusion in line with the State Government's action plan against violence.'

The alleged incident comes after 21 people dead, including 19 elementary students, were killed in a school shooting in Texas.

Salvador Ramos, 18, on Tuesday committed the deadliest US school massacre since the Sandy Hook shooting nearly a decade ago, going on a rampage at Robb Elementary before being shot dead by police.

The shooting happened after the killer made threats to Instagram.

