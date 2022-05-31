Razer announces new premium Barracuda Pro headphones with ANC, huge 50mm drivers, THX amplifier, and HyperSpeed Wireless

Razer has announced its new $250 Barracuda Pro premium active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones.

The Barracuda Pros feature 50mm TriForce drivers, a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA), ANC, and Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT).

The Pros join the new regular Barracuda ($159.99) and refreshed Barracuda X ($99.99) lineup.

All three headphones are now available from Razer.com and authorized retailers.

Razer’s new Barracuda Pross should be at the top of your list for those looking for do-it-all over-the-ear headphones. The new premium $250 headset is aimed at gamers who also want to use their headphones outside the house, where blocking external noise is critical when listening to music.

The Barracuda Pro features some of the best technology Razer has yet put into headphones, including a new THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier powering massive 50mm TriForce Bio-Cellulose drivers. Toss in built-in THX Spatial Audio , dual-integrated noise-canceling microphones, Type-C charging, and a healthy 40 hours of battery life, and you have the complete package. All of that is put into a toned-down all-black headphone design that won't draw attention to your head.

Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT)

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology

Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50mm Drivers

THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier (THX AAA™)

THX Spatial Audio

Dual Integrated Noise-Cancelling Microphones

Plush Leatherette Memory Foam Cushions

Weight: 340g

Battery life: 40 hours.

USB-C Charging

According to Razer, THX’s new Achromatic Audio driver delivers “… ultra-low distortion, improved signal-to-noise ratio, a greater dynamic range, better power output, and more detail and clarity for music lovers.”

Giving flexibility is Razer’s famed HyperSpeed Wireless with SmartSwitch. In normal talk, these headphones have a 2.4GHz wireless dongle for ultra-low latency connections and Bluetooth 5.2 for your phone or other devices. By hitting a single button (SmartSwitch), users can toggle on the fly between the two wireless technologies. That also means you can be connected to two devices simultaneously (though both are not active), letting you jump between devices with a touch of a button.

The beauty of the Barracuda Pro comes down to using the HyperSpeed 2.4GHz dongle for your PC during a gaming sesh and then falling back to Bluetooth 5.2 when you leave the house with your phone. The ANC supports three levels of active noise suppression, selectable through the companion Razer Audio App.

You could also use that 2.4GHz dongle with Valve's Steam Deck making these an excellent choice for mobile gamers who want the best of everything.

In the box, you get a high-quality hard-shell zippered case with storage for the Type-C charging cable, a dongle extension, and a place to stow that 2.4GHz dongle.

Barracuda and Barracuda X

Rounding out the announcement are the Barracuda ($159.99) and Barracuda X ($99.99), with the latter being a refresh adding full Bluetooth support, Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, and doubling the battery life to 50 hours on a single charge.

See my previous review of the Barracuda X for more context.

The Barracuda X drops down to 40mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound compared to Barracuda Pro and Barracuda.

The regular Barracuda, as inferred by pricing, sit in between the Pro and X with sizeable 50mm drivers, SmartSwitch Dual Wireless (2.4GHz and BT), and 3.5 analog, THX Spatial Audio (up from 7.1), but lacks the Pro’s THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier or Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Technology.

If interested, all three headphones are now available from Razer.com and authorized retailers starting today.

We’ll have a full review of the Barracuda Pros in the coming week to see if it makes our lists for best gaming headphones and best noise-canceling headphones .