Now that is one big fish. Recently, one Central Texas man went fishing down with his buddy at Lady Bird Lake in Austin and reeled in the biggest catch that he’s ever seen. While he was at the lake with his buddy, Cassidy Douglass caught an enormous 64-pound smallmouth buffalo fish. Douglass told KXAN that at first, he had no idea what he caught and that it took him around 25 minutes just to reel the massive fish in.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO