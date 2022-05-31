The most unforgettable holes Rick Reilly has ever played

DUBLIN, Ohio — This is Jack’s week. The Memorial. A tournament and course, Muirfield Village, in his image. Bobby Jones had his (the Masters). Arnold Palmer had his (Bay Hill). Tiger has his, the Genesis Invitational. That is, L.A. The storied and great Los Angeles Open, at Riviera. Hard to imagine it will stay there forever. Tiger will want what Jack and Arnold and Bob wanted: a course he can call his own. Augusta National is for the .001 percent. Bay Hill is, among other things, a resort course. Muirfield Village is, among other things, a housing-development course. You could see Tiger building a public course. He came up on public golf, in Southern California, in the 1980s. We’re all products of our time and place.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO