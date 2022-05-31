Former high school football player shot, killed in middle of Floyd County street

Rome GA Police Department

ROME, Ga. — Family members held a funeral Saturday for a former high school football player who was gunned down in Floyd County.

Police are still searching for their loved one’s killer.

Derricus Smith, 21, died on May 21 after police say someone shot and killed him in the middle of a street.

The Rome News-Tribune reported the Smith played for the Rome High School football team and won a state championship with the Wolves in 2016 and 2017. His teammates, family and friends nicknamed him “Maddog.”

Smith’s sister posted on Facebook that her brother would have turned 22 on May 29, the day after his funeral.

On May 21, Rome police said they were called out to a shooting on Perkins Street around 2 a.m. that Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found Smith shot in the head.

Witnesses said they saw several people jump into a black Dodge Challenger before police arrived. Officials pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are still actively working the case, and are asking for help from the community.

Anyone who has information can leave an anonymous tip online here or by calling 706-236-5000.

