ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former high school football player shot, killed in middle of Floyd County street

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBgxF_0fvks2WK00
Rome GA Police Department

ROME, Ga. — Family members held a funeral Saturday for a former high school football player who was gunned down in Floyd County.

Police are still searching for their loved one’s killer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Derricus Smith, 21, died on May 21 after police say someone shot and killed him in the middle of a street.

The Rome News-Tribune reported the Smith played for the Rome High School football team and won a state championship with the Wolves in 2016 and 2017. His teammates, family and friends nicknamed him “Maddog.”

Smith’s sister posted on Facebook that her brother would have turned 22 on May 29, the day after his funeral.

On May 21, Rome police said they were called out to a shooting on Perkins Street around 2 a.m. that Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found Smith shot in the head.

Witnesses said they saw several people jump into a black Dodge Challenger before police arrived. Officials pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are still actively working the case, and are asking for help from the community.

Anyone who has information can leave an anonymous tip online here or by calling 706-236-5000.

IN OTHER NEWS

Friends honor teen who was hit, killed on motorcycle over the weekend Neighbors said they want to see a traffic light at the intersection to avoid another tragedy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

Smokey Smo
3d ago

the only way to clean our streets up is to speak up. this can be prevented if people would speak up not like you snitching on someone trying to make a dollar

Reply
3
Honest Peckerwood
4d ago

The police too busy pulling folks over for smoking weed instead of just worrying about violence

Reply(7)
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Shooting#Police#Football Team#Violent Crime#The Rome News Tribune#Rome High School#Wolves#Facebook#Dodge#News Friends
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot and killed, body left off roadway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Police are searching for the people who shot and killed a man, then left his body just off the roadway. The deadly shooting happened on Mars Hill Road near Acworth around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The crime scene was right across the street from Durham Middle School. FOX 5 spoke with the victim's fiancée who says her boyfriend was a protector, very kind and loved his family.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old Marietta boy shot to death in chaos that broke out after Airbnb party shut down

MARIETTA — Police say a 17-year-old Marietta boy was shot and killed in the chaos that broke out after a party at an Airbnb was broken up by the homeowner last month. Police said they were notified about gunshots in the Walton Village Apartment complex on May 21. When police arrived, they found a large group of teens and young adults, many of whom ran from officers.
MARIETTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

GBI seeking information regarding murder of Rome man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 1 Office in Calhoun is seeking information regarding the murder of a Rome man earlier this month. 21-year-old Derricus Javez Devonte Smith was shot and killed at a location on Perkins Street during the early morning hours of May 21. Anyone with information is...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Man Air-Lifted for Treatment of Burns from Campfire on Friday

(Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security – Alabama) WEIS Radio has learned that a man was air-lifted for treatment of both 2nd and 3rd degree burns from an incident involving a campfire on Friday. Emergency personnel quickly responded to an area near Blackwell’s...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
152K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy