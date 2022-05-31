ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

luthersem.edu
Cover picture for the articleChapter 2When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place. Verse 2And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. Verse 3Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and...

Smithonian

This Huge Underground City May Have Been a Refuge for 70,000 Early Christians

Persecuted by the Romans, early Christians in what is now Turkey went underground—literally. Archaeologists have found evidence of a massive subterranean city they believe was designed for just that purpose. The city is thought to have housed roughly 70,000 people in the second and third centuries C.E., Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe reports.
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret Underground City Where 70,000 Christians Used To Live Discovered in Turkey

The underground city is considered to be the biggest ever discoveredDenisPet/Pixabay. A project with the intent of historical preservation began in the Midyat district of the Mardin province in Turkey. Midyat is well known for its rich history, not only from the culture it presents but also from the many different artifacts that have been discovered. The project had the aim to conserve the historical streets and houses within the district.
Andrei Tapalaga

Hidden "Face of Christ" Carving Discovered in Ireland

A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.
The US Sun

Hidden Ancient Egyptian temple discovered with ‘spectacular painted ceiling’ reveals secrets behind religion and gods

RESEARCHERS have discovered "spectacular" ceiling frescoes that were previously hidden in an ancient Egyptian temple. A joint German/Egyptian archaeological mission has revealed the original colors and patterns within the Temple of Khnum at Esna in Upper Egypt. The uncovered relief images in the central section of the ceiling depict the...
RELIGION
TravelNoire

Black Pharaohs: Louvre Museum Explores The History of Kushite Reign In Ancient Egypt

If you are in Paris or planning to visit the City of Light this summer, the Louvre Museum is giving its visitors an opportunity to immerse in of the most amazing chapters of Ancient Black History in Africa. Named Pharaoh Of The Two Lands – The African Story of the Kings of Napata, the exhibition in the famous French museum explores the significant influence of Black Pharaohs from the Kush civilization on Egyptian civilization and history.
MUSEUMS
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

Where did the Greek gods come from?

In All About History issue 117, on sale now, you can uncover the origins of the Olympian gods and learn how the myths the Ancient Greeks built around their deities helped to inform their civilization. Breaking down the stories of Zeus, Athena, Hades, Poseidon and more, All About History connects...
RELIGION
IFLScience

82 Years Ago, The Crypt Of Civilization Was Sealed

The Crypt of Civilization was sealed 82 years ago. It won't be opened again until the year 8113 CE. While studying ancient Egypt, Dr Thornwell Jacobs was struck by how little accurate information about ancient civilizations had survived. He realized that virtually all our knowledge of life in Ancient Egypt came from just a few sources: the pyramids and a few inscribed tablets found in ancient Assyria.
CBS New York

Vandals smash statues at Lower East Side church

NEW YORK -- There were solemn prayers on the Lower East Side on Tuesday at a vandalized shrine behind a Catholic church.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, Timothy Cardinal Dolan joined parishioners to express his sorrow and support.Our Lady of Sorrows has changed with the city. It was a German parish, then Italian, and now Hispanic, but always, a devotion to the Virgin Mary and saying the rosary.Three years ago, parishioners fixed up the shrine to Our Lady of Fatima, featuring statues of three children Catholics believe Mary communicated with in 1917.On May 17, one or more vandals struck under cover of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel + Leisure

I Explored the Vatican's Secret Spaces Before Dawn With the Head Key Keeper — and Soon You Can, Too

After a bit of fumbling with the key by flashlight, I managed to open the iron gate, yet still found myself standing in pure darkness. My guide went ahead as I slowed my step, befuddled by where I was. From somewhere in the distance, he flipped the switch and I gasped. I was surrounded by the Vatican's Gallery of Maps, an impressively ornate room with 40 large maps of Italy — some measuring up to 15 by 16 feet — dating back to 1582.
RELIGION
ARTnews

Big Artifact Find in Egypt, Venice Architecture Biennale Details Revealed, and More: Morning Links for June 1, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE PAST IS NEVER DEAD. Egyptian officials said that archaeologists have made big finds at Saqqara, a necropolis near Cairo, the Washington Post reports. Among the items they have unearthed, which are believed be some 2,500 years old, are 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues. “In one of the wooden sarcophagi, we found, for the first time, a complete and sealed papyrus,” Mostafa Waziri , Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities chief, said. Meanwhile, a drought in Iraq has revealed the remnants of a city that was hidden by the...
VISUAL ART

