CLEVELAND — After an extensive search, YWCA Greater Cleveland has announced that Helen Forbes Fields has been named as the organization's next president and CEO. Forbes Fields currently serves as executive vice president and general counsel for United Way of Greater Cleveland, a position she has held for over five years. Forbes Fields will assume her new role in July, while interim CEO Teresa Sanders will resume her position as YWCA Greater Cleveland's chief program officer.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO