HP Envy x360 15 vs. Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 7)

If you're looking for a laptop that's flexible (literally and figuratively), convertible 2-in-1 devices will be the perfect choice for you. The ability to switch between using them like a traditional clamshell and using them like a tablet makes convertibles some of the most versatile PCs ever designed, especially when they're kitted out with top-tier specs and come with other desirable features like quality displays, sharp webcams, and plenty of ports for peripheral accessories.

Two of the best convertibles available in 2022 are the newest versions of the HP Envy x360 15 and the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 . Both laptops are excellent, but ultimately, the HP Envy x360 15 is our favorite choice since it has a significantly lower starting price, has more storage options available, and can be configured with a wide range of performant specs (including dedicated graphics). Don't count Lenovo's Yoga 7i 16 out, though, as it has an excellent display, DDR5 RAM, and impressive audio.

Envy x360 15 vs. Yoga 7i 16: Comparison and specs

In many ways, both of these laptops are actually very similar. They both can be configured with powerful specs such as the latest 12th Gen Intel Mobile CPUs , Intel's performant Xe graphics, and up to 16GB of memory. However, one big thing that sets the HP Envy x360 15 apart is that you can equip it with an NVIDIA RTX 2050 Mobile GPU. This gives it some serious grit that most other convertible ultrabooks don't have, which could be useful if you plan on doing some light gaming or professional work in rendering or video editing programs. It's also available with some of the latest Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPUs and up to 1TB of SSD space, too, giving you plenty of options if you're not a Team Blue fan or you need of more storage.

Lenovo's Yoga 7i 16 doesn't have options for specs like these — with it, you're limited to Intel's processors, integrated graphics, and just 512GB of storage. However, it does come with speedy DDR5 memory that will help keep the laptop running smoothly during heavy multitasking. The sharp 2560x1600 resolution and 400 nits of brightness also makes its display considerably better than the panels you can get on the Envy x360 15, as its FHD screens aren't as sharp and the QHD option doesn't get as bright. The Yoga 7i 16 also comes with dual speakers and woofers alongside Dolby Atmos, giving it an edge over the Envy x360 15's standard dual speakers in the audio department.

HP Envy x360 15 Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 (Gen 7) CPU Core i5-1235U, Core i7-1255U, Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1260P Core i5-1240P, Core i7-1260P Ryzen 5 5625U, Ryzen 7 5825U GPU Intel Iris Xe, NVIDIA RTX 2050 Mobile Intel Iris Xe AMD Radeon Memory 8GB, 12GB, 16GB DDR4 @ 3200MHz 16GB DDR5 @ 4800MHz Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD 512GB SSD Display 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (touch) 2560x1600 (WQXGA), IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision (touch) 1920x1080 (FHD), IPS, 400 nits, 100% sRGB (touch) 1920x1080 (FHD), OLED, 400 nits, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, low blue light (touch) 2560x1440 (QHD), IPS, 300 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, low blue light (touch) Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:10 Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD card reader, 1x 3.5mm audio 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD card reader, 1x 3.5mm audio Audio Dual Bang & Olufsen speakers, HP Audio Boost 2x 2W tweeters, 2x 3W woofers, Dolby Atmos Camera Windows Hello-compatible HP TrueVision 5MP (TNR), IR camera, shutter Windows Hello-compatible 1080p FHD IR camera, shutter Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Up to 17 hours Up to 18 hours Dimensions 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches 0.76 x 14.23 x 9.83 inches 358.9 x 229 x 18.5 mm 19.2 x 361.51 x 249.65 mm Weight From 4.19 pounds (1.9kg) From 3.75 pounds (1.7kg) Price From $850 From $1,120

Both laptops have premium, stylish designs that feature comfortable keyboards and trackpads, and both also come with dual Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A ports. They also both feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring that you'll have great connectivity regardless of which device you choose. The HP Envy x360 15 has a lower starting price, though, which will make it the better option for folks that need something as affordable as possible.

Envy x360 15 vs. Yoga 7i 16: Which should you buy?

Both of these laptops are fantastic, but overall, we feel that the HP Envy x360 15 will be the better choice for most people since it has a more affordable base price and can be configured with a wider range of excellent specs, including AMD CPU options, more SSD storage, and an RTX 2050 Mobile. It's got everything you need in order to have a great experience, and in general, it'll be easier on your wallet, too.

Don't count out the Lenovo Yoga 7i 16 if you want a sharper display, stronger audio, or the benefits of DDR5 memory, though. While there aren't many configuration options and you'll have to deal with being limited to 512GB of storage, it's nevertheless an awesome mid-range ultrabook that we highly recommend. If you consume a lot of audio/visual media and want the best experience possible, it's one of the best Windows laptops you can get.

