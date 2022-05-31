ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

7-Eleven to Offer BOGO Doughnuts for National Donut Day

QSR magazine
 2 days ago

National Donut Day should be celebrated every day, but until that happens, at least we have June 3rd....

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

National Doughnut Day: Where to score freebies at Dunkin, Krispy Kreme and more

Doughnuts are among the most beloved handheld treats — they're literally full of possibilities! Doughnuts also appeal to all sorts of taste preferences, and come in everything from frosted to glazed to jelly-filled. With so much to love about them, it’s only fair that we honor this circular pastry with its own special day.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Doughnut#7 Eleven#Bogo#Food Drink#Speedy Rewards#Speedway
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Southern-Style Breakfast Biscuit Is Smothered in Melty Cheese

Hot on the heels of the return of one of Taco Bell's most beloved innovations, the Mexican Pizza, the fast food chain has added another item of note to its menu. After briefly testing the taco-shaped biscuit shell in 2014, Taco Bell is trying its hand at breakfast once again with the debut of its Grilled Cheese Biscuit, which features a flakey buttermilk biscuit smothered in melty Cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese coating the outside.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebrag.com

McDonald’s Pina Colada ice cream that’s only available at one location

From waffle fries to the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry, any McDonald’s aficionado knows that the restaurant chain is no stranger to featuring limited-edition menu items. However, these items are usually available at multiple restaurants across the nation over a select period of time. This is where the Flavour Burst...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food Beast

Taco Bell Locations Across the Country are Sold Out of Mexican Pizza

Could this be a case of grand opening, grand closing? The immense popularity of Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza returning to its menu has lead to a surge in demand, with restaurant locations across the United States already selling out completely. The strain of high demand has already lead to...
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Dunkin’ Closings in 2022

The perennial chain once known as Dunkin’ Donuts closed hundreds of low-performing locations in 2020. Where does the company stand today?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Wikipedia.org, Google.com, Reader’s Digest, WikiSME.com, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Pizza Hut Closings in 2022

The perennial brand has permanently closed hundreds of locations since the advent of the pandemic and the closure of its main franchise partner. Is the chain vulnerable to further loss, or will those closings prove to be outliers?

Comments / 0

Community Policy