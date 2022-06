If you attended the DONDA 2 listening experience that took place in Miami earlier this year in February, you might’ve been lucky enough to cop an early pair of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” as well as the Yeezy Slides in the same colorway. If you were one of the many that didn’t make it down to SoFla, not to worry – the YEEZY brand is dropping the popular slip-on clog on June 8th.

