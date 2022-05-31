ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

City of West Columbia continues to educate public about HAWK traffic light on Sunset Boulevard

swlexledger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - A HAWK traffic signal was installed some time ago on Sunset Boulevard in front of the Capitol Square Shopping Center and the poultry processing plant at 420 Sunset Boulevard in the city of West Columbia. According to spokesperson for the city, drivers and pedestrians continue to...

www.swlexledger.com

Comments / 1

Related
abccolumbia.com

Columbia PD announces road closures for ‘Outfest’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Drivers in Columbia may have to find alternate routes Saturday. Columbia will be closing some roads because of ‘Outfest’. Starting at 8 am, the 1200 block of park street — between Gervais street and Lady street will be closed until 11 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Columbia, SC
Government
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Cars
thenewirmonews.com

Richland County moving forward on Broad River Rd. widening

The Mayor of the Town of Irmo called a special meeting on Tuesday, May 31 to discuss the Broad River Road widening project that has been on and off for the last few years originally stemming from Richland County’s Penny Program. The project widens Broad River Rd. from two lanes to five lanes from Royal Tower Rd. to the intersection of Dutch Fork Rd and Broad River near the Chic-fil-A. The SC Department of Transportation was contacted by State Representative Nathan Ballentine back in March to look at the project and possibly manage the operation effectively taking it out of the Richland County’s hands. According to Ballentine, he has met with SCDOT a few times over the past few years trying to find a quicker resolution. In a letter from SCDOT to Rep. Ballentine, Christy Hall, Secretary of Transportation, stated that ‘SCDOT is agreeable to take over the management, design and construction of the Broad River Rd. project if requested by Richland County.’ Ballentine stated that he didn’t care who completed the project just as long as it gets accomplished.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia-Richland Fire Dept. responds to gas station for storage area fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire crews responded to a fire at an area gas station this morning. A spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says they responded to the Shell station at the intersection of Greystone Boulevard and Stoneridge Drive Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. Officials say the fire...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks roadway in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A clean-up crew is at the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Aiken County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler overturned several hours ago at the intersection of Williston Road and Boggy Gut Road. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement tells NewsChannel 6 that when the truck […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Control#On Sunset#Sunset Boulevard#Hawk#Sc 05 31 2022#Solid Red Light#The House Of Raeford
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia launching Food Truck Fridays leading into summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative featuring the delicious food the city has to offer. Food Truck Fridays kick off on June 10, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. “Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

On the Road: A visit to a historic Kershaw Co. getaway

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking for an interesting place to check out during a day trip here in South Carolina this summer, ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has you covered. Alex goes back in time to a historical site in Kershaw County showing us a...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Drunk man hit by train in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday, June 2, at 11:03 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that a male subject was laying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
swlexledger.com

City of West Columbia addresses water taste and odor concerns from Riverside Treatment Facility

West Columbia, SC 05/31/2022 - The City of West Columbia Riverside Water Treatment Facility is aware of concerns about a taste and odor in the drinking water, according to the City of West Columbia. According to Communications and Technology Director Anna Huffman, the water supply has been thoroughly tested and meets all SCDHEC standards. The water distributed by the Riverside Water Treatment Facility is safe to drink. The issue is one of aesthetics, and not a water quality concern.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

One dead, another injured after fatal collision in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left one dead and another injured in Florence County. The single-vehicle collision happened around 10:10 p.m. Friday night. Two occupants were traveling south on East Short Cut Road when the vehicle went off the road...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw County Coroner reports drowning at Lake Wateree

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw County David West says a man from the Camden area drowned at Lake Wateree Wednesday. Officials say it happened at the Buck Hill Landing on the Lugoff side of the lake. Authorities in Kershaw County say a 911 came in at 6:53 p.m. stating that...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Nearly 200 built-to-rent townhomes planned for southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA — Built-to-rent neighborhoods, a new residential real estate trend, could be coming to one of Columbia's major retail corridors. If approved by city government, developers plan to break ground on 91 duplexes, a total of 182 units, as early as the end of the year. But rather than...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina park temporarily closes after 2 drownings in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
WARE SHOALS, SC
WRDW-TV

Boil advisories issued for customers in Aiken, Edgefield counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Boil orders were issued Wednesday morning by two utilities in South Carolina for different reasons. The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises customers in the Mount Vintage subdivision to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

19-year-old killed in police confrontation in Lexington County identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man accused of shooting at deputies and police officers before being killed by return fire in Lexington County on Friday has been identified. Citing the county coroner, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department released an additional statement on Friday night saying that 19-year-old Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages died of "multiple gunshots to the upper body."
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy