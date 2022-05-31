ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Man charged in trail crossing crash that killed woman

By Aaron Organ
WANE-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County prosecutors have filed charges against a driver in a crash that killed a woman who was crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road last year. Jermaine D. Freeman faces charges of Level 5 felony Reckless Homicide and Level 6 felony Invasion...

WANE-TV

Police arrest driver in suspected hit and run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a hit-and-run on Interstate 69 ended with a short police chase and an arrest Friday. A man in a Jeep Liberty was involved in some kind of crash near the 302 mile-marker, according to Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Then he left the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD conduct water rescue to search for missing man in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is conducting a water rescue Saturday in the search for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, a man missing from north Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described by police as having short gray hair, brown eyes, weighing 145 lbs and measuring 5’6″. No clothing description was given.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

2 dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been hospitalized after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer. Police say the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just west of South Bend and closed all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle hits 3 parked cars; driver seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was hurt after police said she crashed into three parked cars north of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Northwood Boulevard, just south of East State Boulevard. According to police, the driver –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages home near downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home north of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire early Friday. Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to a home at 1148 High Street, at Franklin Avenue, on a report of a fire. At least three fire engines, including a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old shot in Elkhart Tuesday night

ELKHART, Ind. – A 17-year-old reported being shot by an unknown person in Elkhart on Tuesday night, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:17 p.m., an officer was called to a local hospital for a shooting report. The officer spoke to the 17-year-old victim, who said he was brought...
WANE-TV

Man killed in south side shooting ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old city man shot in the chest this past Saturday night is Fort Wayne’s latest homicide victim. Tyshawn Eaton was broutht into Lutheran’s Downtown Hospital by another person or people shortly after shots were fired in the area of Rudisill Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue just before midnight Saturday, according to an Allen County Coroner’s release.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County coroner IDs man killed in West Rudisill Boulevard weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Fort Wayne. At 11:48 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard, less than a half-mile from South Side High School, after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One dead after fatal crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One is dead following a fatal crash in Fulton County on Tuesday. It occurred just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to 610 S. SR 14 for a single car crash. When they arrived on scene, first responders found the driver entrapped and unresponsive in the car.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Drug units team up to arrest Anderson man accused of dealing meth

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A joint operation between two police drug units lead to the arrest of an Anderson man accused of dealing methamphetamine. The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Madison County Drug Task Force teamed up to arrest 49-year-old Demond James White, of Anderson, on multiple felony counts, according to a state police media release.
ANDERSON, IN
wfft.com

State Trooper from Huntington County Retiring after 25 Years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is announcing that Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss, soon to be a 25 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, is retiring from the Department. Hotchkiss, a lifelong resident in Huntington County, is a 1991 graduate of Huntington...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Fort Wayne police look for suspect in string of robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a string of robberies that began on May 22. Police think the same man is responsible in each case. Police say during each robbery, he was armed with a long-barreled revolver. According to the FWPD, he would not hesitate to point the weapon at cashiers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County’s jail count ‘going in the right direction’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cooperation between the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Corrections has led to a reduction in the local jail population. That’s a good thing as Sheriff David Gladieux and the Allen County Commissioners struggle to meet the demands of federal...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

