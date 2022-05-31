ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils promote U.S. women's hockey legend Meghan Duggan to director of player development

By Gavin Lee
 4 days ago
Women's hockey legend Meghan Duggan continues to work up the ranks within the Devils organization.

Barely a year after first hiring her, the New Jersey Devils are giving Meghan Duggan a promotion. Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports that Duggan will be made director of player development, moving up in the department she joined in 2021.

Duggan, 34, is one of the most decorated players in U.S. hockey history, having won eight World Championship medals (seven gold) and three Olympic medals (one gold), along with three NCAA championships and a Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player. She wore the “C” as captain of Team USA for years, including her final appearance at the 2018 Games.

She joined the Devils last year in a manager role within the player development department and has obviously done well enough to now deserve a promotion. At the time of her hiring, Hayley Wickenhesier was sitting as the highest ranked woman in an NHL front office with her role as senior director of player development with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That has since changed dramatically, with the appointment of Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay as assistant general managers with the Vancouver Canucks.

Duggan was just entering the national team program as Granato exited her playing days but Wickenheiser was a regular opponent at international events. They now continue to set the path forward for women in NHL front offices, this new promotion just another step along the way.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin changes representation ahead of potential extension negotiations

One of the biggest items on Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman’s checklist this offseason is a potential contract extension with captain Dylan Larkin. The 25-year-old center is signed through 2022-23 and would become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if a deal isn’t reached. It seemed as though Yzerman and the Red Wings front office would be negotiating that extension with KO Sports, but Max Bultman of The Athletic reported Wednesday night that Larkin has changed representation. He’s now with CAA, represented by Matt Williams and NHL super-agent Pat Brisson.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen heading overseas for 2022-23 season

Despite currently serving as the backup for the Edmonton Oilers and even seeing game action in Game 1 of the second round, there appears to already be some clarity on goalie Mikko Koskinen’s future for next season. Former NHL head coach Bob Hartley spoke Friday, saying that Koskinen has already accepted an offer to play for HC Lugano in the Swiss National League next season.
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Barry Trotz to take time deciding on next job

Barry Trotz, a coach widely regarded to be among the best in hockey, is currently on the open market and entertaining offers for his next job. He has a multitude of suitors, and fans of the teams actively courting him could not be blamed for being nervous about his upcoming decision. His choice could be one that can reverse the fortunes of a franchise, and his hire will likely set the tone of the offseason for whatever team he joins. But according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, we may have to wait a bit for that choice to actually come.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Torey Krug still not an option for St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have staved off elimination for at least another few days, coming back to beat the Colorado Avalanche in overtime last night on a slapshot from Tyler Bozak. One of the more amazing statistics from that game is how heavily the Blues have leaned on just three defensemen, using Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy in all situations. Marco Scandella and Robert Bortuzzo, two of the team’s more veteran options, played just 12:22 and 11:09 Wednesday night, while Niko Mikkola saw just over 16 minutes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players’ emails

Brittney Griner can’t play with her WNBA colleagues. She can’t call them, either. In one small bit of normalcy, Griner has been able to receive emails and letters from WNBA players during her detainment in Russia. Hundreds of emails have been sent by players to an account Griner’s agent set up to allow them to communicate with her.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canes facing big decision in net as Frederik Andersen nears return

The Carolina Hurricanes are two wins away from the Eastern Conference Final, and they have gotten there in large part thanks to the heroics of backup goaltender Antti Raanta. Raanta took the starter’s crease in Carolina after regular starter Frederik Andersen suffered a major injury, and hasn’t looked back. In these playoffs, Raanta has a .939 save percentage and a 1.86 goals-against-average, two elite marks. But now a month removed from the initial injury to Andersen, it seems that the Hurricanes’ goaltending situation is about to become uncertain once again, albeit for different reasons.
Pro Hockey Rumors

2022 Jack Adams finalists announced

The NHL continues to release the finalists for their major regular season award, this time naming the three men that are in contention for the Jack Adams Award, presented to the coach who has “contributed the most to his team’s success” and voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association. Last year’s winner was Rod Brind’Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes, but we’ll have a new name engraved this season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

