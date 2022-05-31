Devils promote U.S. women's hockey legend Meghan Duggan to director of player development

Women's hockey legend Meghan Duggan continues to work up the ranks within the Devils organization. Sipa USA

Barely a year after first hiring her, the New Jersey Devils are giving Meghan Duggan a promotion. Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports that Duggan will be made director of player development, moving up in the department she joined in 2021.

Duggan, 34, is one of the most decorated players in U.S. hockey history, having won eight World Championship medals (seven gold) and three Olympic medals (one gold), along with three NCAA championships and a Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player. She wore the “C” as captain of Team USA for years, including her final appearance at the 2018 Games.

She joined the Devils last year in a manager role within the player development department and has obviously done well enough to now deserve a promotion. At the time of her hiring, Hayley Wickenhesier was sitting as the highest ranked woman in an NHL front office with her role as senior director of player development with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That has since changed dramatically, with the appointment of Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay as assistant general managers with the Vancouver Canucks.

Duggan was just entering the national team program as Granato exited her playing days but Wickenheiser was a regular opponent at international events. They now continue to set the path forward for women in NHL front offices, this new promotion just another step along the way.