Music lovers can reserve free concert tickets at Stern Grove

Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO