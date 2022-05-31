'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks Memorial Day Weekend Box Office Records

Top Gun: Maverick is cagey about who the unnamed “enemy” its fighter pilots are training to attack might be, but perhaps that’s because, as Tom Cruise’s character explains to his hotshot pupils, “Our greatest enemy is time.” Delayed by the pandemic to land in the year of Cruise’s 60th birthday, the movie often plays like a purposeful metacommentary on its lead’s enduring star power, as affirmed by its record-breaking opening-weekend box office. Warned that he’s “headed for extinction,” that “the future is coming, and you’re not in it,” Maverick is the rare Cruise vehicle to acknowledge his advancing age—he’s been playing characters in their mid-30s for most of the past two decades, with the occasional foray into clones and immortal spirits—but it does so only in order to point out that no matter how old he may be, he’s still got it. Even in the inevitable reprise of the first movie’s iconic volleyball scene, Cruise gives shirtless hunks half his age a run for their money, although the new film’s equivalent set piece seems content to ogle them from a safe distance. (I wondered if Cruise might be the first star with a contractual clause that prevents the movie showing too much of the other actors’ bodies.)

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO