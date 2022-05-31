ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Top Gun: Maverick' Breaks Memorial Day Weekend Box Office Records

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise's latest blockbuster offering just goes to show you can teach an old dog new tricks -- and if you do it right ... moviegoers will pay out the nose for what you're selling. Of course, we're talking about "Top Gun: Maverick" -- which broke box office records...

www.tmz.com

Slate

Top Gun: Maverick’s Tearjerking Val Kilmer Scene Has a Deeper Subtext

Top Gun: Maverick is cagey about who the unnamed “enemy” its fighter pilots are training to attack might be, but perhaps that’s because, as Tom Cruise’s character explains to his hotshot pupils, “Our greatest enemy is time.” Delayed by the pandemic to land in the year of Cruise’s 60th birthday, the movie often plays like a purposeful metacommentary on its lead’s enduring star power, as affirmed by its record-breaking opening-weekend box office. Warned that he’s “headed for extinction,” that “the future is coming, and you’re not in it,” Maverick is the rare Cruise vehicle to acknowledge his advancing age—he’s been playing characters in their mid-30s for most of the past two decades, with the occasional foray into clones and immortal spirits—but it does so only in order to point out that no matter how old he may be, he’s still got it. Even in the inevitable reprise of the first movie’s iconic volleyball scene, Cruise gives shirtless hunks half his age a run for their money, although the new film’s equivalent set piece seems content to ogle them from a safe distance. (I wondered if Cruise might be the first star with a contractual clause that prevents the movie showing too much of the other actors’ bodies.)
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise Reacts to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Hollywood legend Tom Cruise has reacted to the record-breaking success of his latest film, “Top Gun: Maverick,” which hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend. The sequel, 36 years in the making, earned an estimated $156 million in its four-day debut. “Top Gun: Maverick” earned the highest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time, and it marked Tom Cruise’s biggest opening ever. In his 40-year career, this film is his first opening weekend to surpass $100 million.
HollywoodLife

Miles Teller’s Wife Keleigh Sperry Wears Shorts At Game After New ‘Top Gun’ Tops Box Office

Keleigh Sperry, 29, turned heads during her recent outing with Miles Teller, 35, on May 30! The beauty and the actor, who stars in the new high-grossing film, Top Gun: Maverick, walked into the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants baseball game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA while wearing stylish outfits. She donned a light red Phillies tank top, short denim shorts, sunglasses, and white sneakers as her long wavy hair was down during the fun event.
Variety

Val Kilmer’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Return: Artificial Intelligence Created 40 Models to Revive His Voice

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched “Top Gun: Maverick,” in theaters now. “Top Gun” fans knew ahead of time that Val Kilmer would be reprising his role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, but the specifics of the actor’s return were a question mark considering Kilmer lost the ability to speak after undergoing throat cancer treatment in 2014. The script for “Top Gun: Maverick” pulls from Kilmer’s real life, with Iceman also having cancer and communicating through typing. Kilmer gets to say one brief line of dialogue, but his...
