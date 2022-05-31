ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Recent Arrests (5/27/22–5/30/22)

By Oil City Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...

Weekly arrest report: (5/27/22- 6/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Crime Clips (6/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities from Thursday based on Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Casper Police Department call logs. Public information officials from the agencies provided Oil City with these summaries on specific calls. Additional information was provided by Casper Fire-EMS.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Police carry out search warrant in Casper neighborhood Friday

CASPER Wyo. — Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said in a statement to Oil City that officers carrying out a search warrant led to a heavy police presence in a Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon. K2 Radio News reported that multiple police vehicles were on the scene...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Heavy Police Presence In South Central Casper

Several Casper Police Department cars are at the scene of an apparent incident at the northwest corner of 15th Street and Illinois Avenue. As of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, six police cars were parked outside of the residence. Casper police cars were seen coming and going. K2 Radio News has...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Respond To Vehicle That Was On Fire

The Casper Fire-EMS were called to a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of East 15th Street Thursday night. That's according to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that they were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. for a reported structure fire. According to the release, callers stated that...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police respond to domestic violence incident

CASPER, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - During the course of a domestic violence incident, a Casper Police Officer discharged their weapon, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury to the suspect. The suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury and received immediate medical care. The suspect was later released from the hospital and was booked...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Douglas Couple Arrested For Embezzling From Glendo Church They Pastored

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Douglas couple has been arrested and charged for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a Glendo church in which they pastored. Lynda and Martin “Marty” Roark both have been charged with misdemeanor and felony theft and each had preliminary hearings...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Casper eyes purchase of west side riverfront property

The city of Casper is dipping its toes in the water. Sort of. During a press conference Friday afternoon, city officials announced they are considering the possible purchase of the Izaak Walton League property on Casper’s west side. According to Mayor Ray Pacheco, the current sale between the organization and the city of Casper is pending until the Casper City Council votes on the proposition Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Lamb, Moore, Loftin, Downing, Burton

LeRoy Houston Lamb, 87, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on May 27, 2022, at Meadow Wind Assisted Living. He was born on April 10, 1935, in Casper, Wyoming to Joseph and Velma Lamb. He worked alongside his dad for the BB Brooks Ranch for many years until he married Sally Dunkley on January 15, 1961. In 1970 they moved to Newcastle, Wyoming, where they raised their four daughters. He worked for True Ranches until he retired in 2001. They then moved to Torrington, Wyoming to be equal distance from their daughter and grandkids. While in Torrington, he worked planting trees for the Conservation district and mowed parks around town. He also spent many hours in his workshop building anything from picture frames to reindeer (his pride and joy) to display over the years at Christmastime. In 2018, they moved back to Casper to be closer to family. He enjoyed many visits with his brother Robert and his good friend Jo.
CASPER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

The Breadboard in Riverton wants YOU!

The Breadboard in Riverton is looking for the next addition to their team! Join the crew that knows how to make a sandwich right. To apply, stop in at the restaurant at 124 East Washington Avenue in Riverton 9AM to 5PM Monday through Friday or Saturdays from 10:30 through 2:30. The Breadboard Restaurant in Riverton wants YOU. Apply now at 124 East Washington!
RIVERTON, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Janet F. Getter

October 13, 1934 – May 28, 2022 (age 87) Janet Faye Getter, 87, died peacefully on May 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. Services will be held on Friday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at 303 S. Wolcott St.
CASPER, WY

