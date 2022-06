Louisiana (KPLC) - The NCAA Baseball Tournament kicked off on Friday night as the four remaining Louisiana universities played in their first regional games. The LSU Tigers took on the Kennesaw State Owls as the two and three seeds in the Hattiesburg Regional. The Owls quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first. LSU quickly responded in the bottom half with an RBI double from Jordan Thompson.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO