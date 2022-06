BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack continues to show some shower activity east of I-65 and south of I-20. Activity is moving east and will continue to break up and dissipate through the evening hours. If you have evening plans, like going to the USFL game at Legion Field, the weather looks to cooperate. Drier air will filter in from north to south overnight, which will make it feel more comfy tomorrow and cooler during the morning hours. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s, especially north of I-20. South may still be a little stickier hence a little warmer. It will be a great day overall to be outside either working in the yard, going to a USFL game, attending Alabaster CityFest, or anything else outside. Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 80s. The chance for a passing shower is 20 percent.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO