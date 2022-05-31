ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Driveway Scam Targeting the Elderly in Montgomery County

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILLOW GROVE, PA — The Upper Moreland Township Police say they have recently taken several reports of elderly residents falling victim to a driveway sealing scam. Authorities state that three perpetrators, claiming to be from a legitimate local paving company, coated the resident’s...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested On Warrant in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$12,000 Stolen in Armed Robbery of Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Upper Moreland Township, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Willow Grove, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for missing woman in Bucks

BRIDGETON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a woman who was last seen in Bucks County on May 31. Lauren Anne Gregory, 29, was last seen at Narrows Hill Road at Route 32 in Bridgeton Township, according to a news release from state police. She...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Retail theft ring operating in Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh broken up

Authorities have charged two Lehigh County residents with operating a major retail theft ring in Berks, Montgomery and Lehigh counties. Joseph A. Payea, 67, and Penelope L. McClain, 49, both of the Macungie area, paid people to shoplift mainly at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the three counties, then they sold the merchandise on Facebook marketplace, through personal transactions and at mud sales, which are also known as flea markets, the Montgomery County district attorney’s office said Friday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police in Bucks warn of phone scam targeting grandparents

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents about a new kind of phone scam targeting grandparents. Police in Warrington Township say they've received reports of victims getting phone calls from someone pretending to be their grandson, using the actual grandson's phone number and full name. The...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Drug Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Javier Guzman, age 50, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on May 17, 2022, by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine trafficking. The indictment was unsealed following Guzman’s arrest. According to United...
POTTSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud
MyChesCo

Wilmington PD Execute Search Warrant; Cocaine, Heroin, Oxycodone Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 24 at approximately 11:01 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 700 block of North Franklin Street. Police made contact with 30-year-old Shakeria Fordham, who was taken into custody without incident, and 25-year-old Da’quan Brown, who attempted to flee from officers but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 4.4 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of marijuana, .007 grams of heroin, and 3 Oxycodone pills.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Three Suspects Wanted for 7-Eleven Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help with information on a recent robbery. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and was not picked up on video. Once inside, the suspects selected merchandise and walked out without paying. An employee confronted the suspects outside and asked for the merchandise. The suspects then attacked the employee causing injuries that required medical treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Man Wanted for Catalytic Converter Theft in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection to a recent catalytic converter theft. Authorities state that on May 6, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, security cameras capture an unknown male removing the catalytic converter from a vehicle in a nursing home parking lot located in the rear of 6212 Walnut Street. The man stole the converter and then fleed the scene with another person who is operating a silver two-door sedan. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,200.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Suspects

LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the two persons in recently released images. Authorities state that on May 02, 2022, two parked vehicles had windows smashed out and items inside stolen, while the vehicles were parked at the Dean Saylor Park. Subsequently, bank transactions were attempted utilizing credit cards that were taken during the theft. The attempted transactions occurred at a Fulton Bank in Montgomery County and a Fulton Bank in Lehigh County.
LITITZ, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TWP, PA — A wanted man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Bristol Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, the Bucks County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Pekarski in connection to a Person Not to Possess a Firearm charge. On Tuesday, May 31, Pekarski was arrested by the Bristol Township Police Department.
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Allentown Business Owner and Drug Dealer Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, of Allentown, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl for the distribution of the dangerous narcotic fentanyl.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Former Navy Depot Supervisor Sentenced for Assaulting Employee

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jared B. Heisey, age 32, of Etters, Pennsylvania, was sentenced this week to two months imprisonment to be followed by five months of home confinement by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for assaulting an employee at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Judge Conner also ordered Heisey to undergo counseling and have no contact with the victim.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy