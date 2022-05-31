Garbage collector injured after a traffic collision in Jefferson (Jefferson, LA) Nationwide Report

On Monday morning, a garbage collector lost his leg after a crash in Jefferson. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on River Road. The early reports showed that a woman attempted to drift at the last second to avoid a collision [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .