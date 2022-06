The State of Florida is set to formally challenge the science of "transgenderism" along with the validity of "gender-affirming" healthcare for those who identify as trans. A 45-page report by Florida Medicaid concludes with experts that puberty blockers, sex reassignment surgeries, cross-sex hormone treatments, and other medical efforts are “experimental and investigational" and not proven to be "safe or effective," according to Breitbart News.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO