High School Physicals to be Given May 31 at Bulldog Gym

Several Brady Independemt School District and Heart of Texas Educational COOP employees were recognized this past Friday for their years of service to the district. Also, the Teacher of the Year was recognized on each campus. Due to COVID-19, awards were not presented in 2021. Overall, a total of 34 BISD employees were recognized for 2020-21 and 32 were recognized for 2021-22. A total of 7 employees retired in 2021 with 187 years of total service to the district and with two retiring in 2022 with 71 years of service. Patricia Gonzales retired this year after completing 43 years of service to Brady ISD.

BRADY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO