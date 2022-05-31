ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

High School Physicals to be Given May 31 at Bulldog Gym

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletic physicals will be given Tuesday afternoon (May 31) from 3:30PM to 5:30PM at...

Dragboat Racing Returns to Brady Lake This Weekend

Dragboat racing returns to Brady Lake after a long absence this weekend as part of the Brady Crawfish & Dragboat Throwdown. Over 100 teams will be vying points and trophies over the course of two days. A number of vendors will be on site along with 4,000 pounds of crawfish to be served as well.
BRADY, TX
Brady ISD Recognizes Several Employees for Their Years of Service

Several Brady Independemt School District and Heart of Texas Educational COOP employees were recognized this past Friday for their years of service to the district. Also, the Teacher of the Year was recognized on each campus. Due to COVID-19, awards were not presented in 2021. Overall, a total of 34 BISD employees were recognized for 2020-21 and 32 were recognized for 2021-22. A total of 7 employees retired in 2021 with 187 years of total service to the district and with two retiring in 2022 with 71 years of service. Patricia Gonzales retired this year after completing 43 years of service to Brady ISD.
BRADY, TX
Brady Community Involvement Committee Holding Raffle for 2022 Fireworks Show

The time is fast approaching for Independence Day, and the Brady Community Involvement Committee is working diligently to provide quality entertainment once again with the annual fireworks show. Your help is still needed to raise funds to do just that. The fireworks show is scheduled for Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 9 PM at Richards Park in Brady. This year, the pyrotechnics will be performed by Liberty MJ Fireworks, LLC. The show will run approximately 15 minutes.
BRADY, TX
City of Brady Bulk Trash Pickup Begins on Monday

NOTE - Have bulk items at the curb the day before your scheduled pickup date. NOTE - There is a limit of two large items (sofa, mattress, etc) per household that will be picked up. Excluded Items - Tires. Appliances. Electronics. Liquids. Batteries. Hazardous Materials. The city askes that bulk...
BRADY, TX

