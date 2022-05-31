ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70 Children Missing from San Angelo & West Texas Rescued During 'Operation Lost Souls'

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous other federal, state and local agencies located and recovered 70 missing children as a part of a three-week operation in San Angelo and West Texas. According to information from U.S. Customs...

Plainview Daily Herald

DPS: 40 missing children located in Midland-Odessa

Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

70 missing children recovered, 40 found in Midland-Odessa area

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during “Operation Lost Souls” included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse. The youngest child recovered in...
MIDLAND, TX
