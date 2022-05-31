Fire Claims Two Family Pets, Others Saved

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several people are now charged after drugs, stolen items and guns were discovered at homes in Pike County and Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, Post 9, KSP detectives and troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday evening at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community of Pike County after an investigation that began after security cameras captured people from the home allegedly stealing from State Police property on Monday. While searching the home, troopers found the stolen items and seized suspected methamphetamine.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO