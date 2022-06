Following the release of a collaborative incense kit with Kuumba, Brain Dead partners with Amsterdam-based design company Droog for a special-edition Rag Chair consisting of leftover samples, flawed items, and other throwaway pieces. Established in 1993 by product designer Gijs Bakker and art and design historian Renny Ramakers, Droog was founded with the goal of showcasing contemporary Dutch design. The name Droog translates to “dry” in Dutch which comes from the innovative simplicity and dry humor of the design company’s objects. Often experimental in nature, Droog often looks to reuse everyday objects, transforming them into playful and pleasing creations.

