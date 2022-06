MESA, TEMPE AND PHOENIX, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Taylor Street Advisors has arranged the sales of three multifamily communities in Arizona for a total of $8.7 million. Brian Tranetzki and Anton Laakso of Taylor Street Advisors represented the sellers, local private capital owners, and the buyers, local syndicators and professional investors, in the transactions.

