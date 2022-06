COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — CBRE has facilitated the sale of Erindale Square, an open-air retail property in Colorado Springs. A New York City-based investor acquired the property from a Los Angeles-based investor for $12.1 million. Situated on 6.9 acres at 5881-5975 N. Academy Blvd., the 29-unit Erindale Square features...

