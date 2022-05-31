Missing Pike County Man Found Safe

A man out of Pike County has been formally charged in the death of his son. On Wednesday evening, a grand jury indicted 61-year-old Larry Harris, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30th of this year.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a string of thefts and illegal drugs at homes in Pike and Floyd counties. We are told police served a search warrant earlier this week at a home on Flora Street in Coal Run. Troopers...
FLAT GAP, Ky. — A Johnson County man claims it was self-defense when he repeatedly stabbed a woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Route 1092 in Flat Gap over a report of an assault in progress. When Sheriff Doug Saylor and a deputy arrived, they found the victim entirely covered in blood from stab wounds in her chest and left arm.
A Pike County woman was arrested last week after she allegedly ran away from the scene of an accident. The accident in question is said to have taken place just before 5:30 PM on Friday evening at the intersection of US 23 and Stone Coal Road. Witnesses are said to have told officials that the driver of a Ford Escape allegedly ran across the Helen Brown Bridge after colliding with another vehicle.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022. Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs […]
Police say a Knott Co man arrested for DUI in Pike Co Tuesday was allegedly driving 113 miles an hour while under the influence with his 9-year-old daughter in the car. Arresting documents show Eric Caudill of Hindman was clocked by a trooper going 96 on U.S. 23 at Dorton but as the trooper got behind him to pull him over, another trooper down the road allegedly clocked him at 113. Caudill pulled over after three miles. He faces charges for DUI, endangering a minor, and several traffic violations.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being clocked riding a motorcycle nearly 65 MPH over the posted speed limit. Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 36-year-old Wiley E. Gambrell, Jr. on U.S. 25 around two miles north of London.
DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old he forcibly raped. During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with the Charleston Fire Department when he used […]
A Mount Sterling man is facing charges in connection with a counterfeit money investigation. Police say Donald Kimbrell was arrested after several counterfeit 100 and 20-dollar bills were found in the city and county. Kimbrell is charged with eight counts of first-degree forgery and two counts of theft by deception. More charges are expected in the case.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The name of the suspect shot and killed by a Laurel County deputy has been released. The coroner has identified the suspect as 46-year-old Andy Brock. The coroner said his office was called to a home on Taylor Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He...
WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Hurricane man who shot and killed two people in December 2020 was sentenced to a second 40-year prison term Thursday. Putnam County Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers handed down the sentence Thursday to Justin Groff for the murder of John Glaspell in Teays Valley. Groff pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Glaspell’s death and his sentence will run consecutively to an identical plea and sentence in Cabell County for the murder of Toni Cremeans.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child. Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango. Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor...
UPDATE: The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that Marlie Snyder was found safe. Previous: ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Marlie Elisabeth Snyder. According to the sheriff’s office, Snyder was reported missing late Monday […]
Busted! 36 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 06/02/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 219 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ – The London-Laurel Rescue Squad has shared photos on social media showing the wreckage from Thursday morning’s vehicle collision into a building near 4th Street and Highway 192. According to London Police, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. London Police say three people were taken to the hospital after the crash.
