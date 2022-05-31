Missing Pike County Man Found Safe

Police say a Knott Co man arrested for DUI in Pike Co Tuesday was allegedly driving 113 miles an hour while under the influence with his 9-year-old daughter in the car. Arresting documents show Eric Caudill of Hindman was clocked by a trooper going 96 on U.S. 23 at Dorton but as the trooper got behind him to pull him over, another trooper down the road allegedly clocked him at 113. Caudill pulled over after three miles. He faces charges for DUI, endangering a minor, and several traffic violations.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO