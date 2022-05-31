ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Sonia Ilene Evans

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonia Ilene Evans, 61, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Dunn Hospital. Born January 1, 1961, she was the daughter of William and Betty (Jones) Dalton. She married Allen Ray Evans and he survives. Sonia had worked for...

Obituary: Gregory Osborn Pickett

Gregory Osborn Pickett, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 9:25 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born August 1, 1953, in Bedford, he was the son of George and Coleen (Martin) Pickett. He married Christine Boofer on August 7, 1976, and she survives. He was a self-employed farmer and retired from Hawkins Bailey Warehouse, he had also been a tile installer for Tara’s Tiles and a cabinet installer at Hoosier Cabinets. He was a member of the Leesville Cedar Masonic Lodge #161 F&AM, Medora Masonic Lodge #328 F&AM, and Order of the Eastern Star of Seymour. He attended the Tunnelton United Methodist Church.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Diane Kay Duncan

Diane Kay Duncan, 75, formerly of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. Born July 25, 1946, in Fenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Bruce F. and Christina Louise (Braun) Marsh. Diane was a master gardener and loved gardening. She also loved crafting, collecting, and spending...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Obituary: Don L. Fair

Don L. Fair, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his residence. Born in Hazard, Kentucky on October 24, 1953, he was the son of Fonzie and Irene (Grigsby) Fair. He married Karen Sowder on August 30, 1974, and she survives. Don was a retired IT Specialist for Hewlett Packard and was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse. Don was very handy and could fix or build anything and enjoyed gardening.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Amanda Sue Arbuckle

Amanda Sue Arbuckle, 64, of Bedford, passed away on May 30, 2022, at her residence. Born November 17, 1957, she was the daughter of Ronald D. Arbuckle and Marilyn (Bailey) Trusty. Amanda was retired from General Motors. Surviving to cherish Amber’s memory is her daughter, Bailey Arbuckle; two grandchildren, Kayden...
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Bedford, IN
Obituary: Helen “Marie” (Barnett) Prince

Helen “Marie” (Barnett) Prince, 71, of Heltonville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at her residence. Born June 21, 1950, in Marion Co., she was the daughter of Bobby S. and Helen (Hutchinson) Barnett. She married Stephen Prince and he survives. She was a clerk at Premier Health Care and a member of Donica Church of God. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping with her husband, Steve.
HELTONVILLE, IN
Obituary: Tina Louise Benham

Tina Louise Benham, 62, of English, formerly of Orleans, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital. Born July 7, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William and Patricia (Beasley) George. She married Philip Lee Benham on December 12, 2020. Tina worked for the Older...
ORLEANS, IN
Obituary: Randolph “Randy” L. Sciscoe

Randolph “Randy” L. Sciscoe, 69, of Bloomington passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence. Born, on January 12, 1953, in Bloomington, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Howard) Sciscoe. Randy was a 1970 graduate of Bloomington High School. Randy was the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested after inappropriately touching woman

OOLITIC – A Bloomington man was arrested on a warrant charging him with battery after an incident on March 26, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at approximately 8 p.m., the Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an officer respond to Casey’s General Store in Oolitic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Two Former Lawrence County Jail Employees Charged After Separate Investigations

Two Former Lawrence County Jail Employees ChargedIndiana State Police. After two separate investigations by Trooper Cody Brown of the Indiana State Police Bloomington District, and review by Prosecutors, the Honorable John Plummer III of the Lawrence County Superior Court I issued a summons to appear for two former Lawrence County Sheriff's Department employees.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Fine print: Jail bookings May 23-27

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 1:44 p.m. Sean Anderson, 38, Nashville, warrant. Released at 2:30 p.m. May 23, posted bond. (Richards) May 24. 12:49 p.m. Mitchell Waltman, 30, Nashville, warrant. Released at 1:21 p.m. May...
NASHVILLE, IN
Wanted on Warrant Wednesday

Scott-The Scott County Sheriff's Office is partnering with WMPI Radio, 105.3 FM on "Wanted on Warrant Wednesday." An individual wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from Scott County will be featured. The severity of the crime will not matter. We are asking that the public call in tips in regards to the whereabouts of the wanted person.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Canine Flek makes drug alert, Mitchell woman arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer on State Road 37, south of Rariden Hill. The officer stopped the vehicle in the Sinclair gas station parking lot because the license plate on...
Obituaries
2 Lawrence County Jail supervisors charged in separate incidents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Lawrence County Jail supervisors are facing charges after separate investigations by Indiana State Police. Michael L. Haag, age 55, of Bedford, was charged with assisting a criminal, and 46-year-old Dustin Allen, of Mitchell, was charged with domestic battery. Their cases are not related. Haag’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Police Log: June 2, 2022

8:37 a.m. Jeremie True, 24, Bedford, wanted on warrants for petition to revoke and failure to appear. 8:37 a.m. Teresa Ritchison, 36, Bedford, fraud, possession of a device to interfere with a drug or alcohol test, assisting a criminal. 10:30 a.m. Angela Jewell, 24, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for...
BEDFORD, IN

