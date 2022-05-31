Obituary: Sonia Ilene Evans

Gregory Osborn Pickett, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 9:25 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born August 1, 1953, in Bedford, he was the son of George and Coleen (Martin) Pickett. He married Christine Boofer on August 7, 1976, and she survives. He was a self-employed farmer and retired from Hawkins Bailey Warehouse, he had also been a tile installer for Tara’s Tiles and a cabinet installer at Hoosier Cabinets. He was a member of the Leesville Cedar Masonic Lodge #161 F&AM, Medora Masonic Lodge #328 F&AM, and Order of the Eastern Star of Seymour. He attended the Tunnelton United Methodist Church.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO