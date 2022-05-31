Fosston School District Superintendent sends letter to parents after social media video surfaces

(Fargo, ND) -- For one Fargo School Board candidate, her campaign is more based on building on previous success rather than tearing down a system or pointing out issues within the district. Park Company Realtor and mother of two Katie Kelsh says her goal if elected is to build on...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: Woman dies from injuries sustained in a shooting outside Plaza Azteca, new soybean plant set for Jamestown, NRA applauds two West Fargo lawmakers. Closer...
(Perham, MN) -- Organizers say they are moving forward with a fundraiser for Lucia Garcia following her death. Garcia's death was reported by family members early Thursday morning. She was shot at Plaza Azteca two weeks ago while holding her seven-month-old son, Dominique. Authorities say the baby's father was the...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man has died after what appears to be an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks. Officers were called to 2100 Empire Court in Grand Forks just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site was pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment.
FARGO (KVRR) – A group that supports legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota says more than half of the signatures needed to place on the issue on the ballot have already been collected. New Approach North Dakota says after six weeks of gathering signatures, more than 9,000 people have...
00:15 - Clay County Extension Educator Randy Nelson joins the show to answer lawn and gardening questions. 14:10 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The New Life Center opens a second thrift store on the 5500 block of 51st Avenue South continuing its mission helping people struggling with homelessness. Organizers say clothing is the primary product they can always use as there’s always a need for clothes. All...
(West Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, and damage results are pending after a structure fire in West Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The West Fargo Fire Department says that at approximately 2:58 p.m, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Freedom Terrace for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, smoke was visible from an attached garage on a single-family home. All residents were safely evacuated. Crews then quickly gained control of the scene and knocked down the fire.
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead, another person was injured and a third is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo. The State Patrol says the crash happened on the I-29 northbound exit ramp from I-94 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. An SUV pulling a dolly trailer carrying...
(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people have been injured in a crash in Todd County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt. According to the report, a Kia Sorento, driven by Mkelle Ann Wagner, 18, of Alexandria, was traveling westbound on Highway 210, while a semi driven by Rolando Gomez, 29, of Mission, Texas was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided. Wagner was injured in the crash. She was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Heathrow, FL) -- Drivers are waking up to yet more pain at the pump. Gas prices hit a new record high Friday morning of four-dollars and 76-cents a gallon. Triple-A updated the numbers overnight to show another five cent jump. California remains the most expensive to fill up at a...
BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Husband and wife Gerald Holo and Jeri Wilmore have lived in their home for the last 20 years. Now the home they raised their family in looks a bit different. “I’m gonna get tears just thinking about it,” said Wilmore. ”You never know...
A drug bust in Moorhead On Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 33-year old man. Moorhead police and drug agents issued a search warrant on a residence and seized over 500 fentanyl pills…a handgun…and some $20,000 dollars in cash. There was also a child inside the home who under the age of one. Authorities say Maurice Bell was arrested and charged with felony first degree possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment. A family member was able to take custody of the child.
