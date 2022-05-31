Fosston School District Superintendent sends letter to parents after social media video surfaces

(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people have been injured in a crash in Todd County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt. According to the report, a Kia Sorento, driven by Mkelle Ann Wagner, 18, of Alexandria, was traveling westbound on Highway 210, while a semi driven by Rolando Gomez, 29, of Mission, Texas was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided. Wagner was injured in the crash. She was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.

3 DAYS AGO