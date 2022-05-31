ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas costs more at some California locations than the federal minimum wage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIXFM_0fvkgUBz00

CALIFORNIA — The cost of gas at some California locations is more than the federal minimum wage.

Drivers all over the United States are paying record-high prices for gas that seem to be increasing daily. One of the biggest problems, according to CBS News, is that those record highs are not evenly distributed around the country, making some gas prices in California cost more per gallon than the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25. In California, it’s $14 an hour for minimum wage.

Here is a list, according to GasBuddy and CBS News, of the locations in California that are charging at least the federal minimum wage:

  • Chevron at 901 N. Alameda Street in Los Angeles: $8.05 a gallon
  • Chevron at 51557 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.39 a gallon
  • Chevron at 712 North CA-127 in Shoshone: $7.39 a gallon
  • Shell at 453 Main Street in Bridgeport: $7.39 a gallon
  • Valero at 377 Main Street in Bridgeport: $7.35 a gallon
  • Mobil at 8489 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles: $7.29 a gallon
  • Shell at 51424 US-395 in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon
  • Mobil at 22 Vista Point Drive in Lee Vining: $7.29 a gallon
  • Chevron at 3600 Alameda Drive in Menlo Park: $7.39 a gallon

AAA says the national average gas price is about $4.622 per gallon for regular gas, which is the highest recorded average price. A year ago, the average was $3.046 per gallon.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there. While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up. Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, even though Hungary is a holdout, oil markets are quite on edge. As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release.

Yahoo Finance says that part of the reason is because of demand, which slightly rose over the holiday weekend. It is expected to increase over the summer even with the high gas prices, most likely causing the average gas price to jump to $6 per gallon by August.

The states with the highest average gas prices include California, Hawaii and Nevada, according to GasBuddy. The lowest are Georgia, Arkansas and Kansas.

Congress is working to address concerns over price gouging, according to Yahoo Finance. Congress passed the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act in the House, and they are working on getting it to the Senate as well. It would allow President Biden to declare an “energy emergency,” which according to Yahoo Finance, would ban the sale of consumer fuel at these prices in order to prevent price gouging.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Lee Vining, CA
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
City
Bridgeport, CA
City
Menlo Park, CA
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Traffic
allears.net

NEWS: CDC Upgrades Disney World Counties to Highest COVID-19 Risk Category

As the situation with COVID-19 continues to change and develop, AllEars will be bringing you the latest relevant news that could affect a theme park visit. The COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-evolving situation that continues to affect the world. Recently, we’ve reported on the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID comeback: Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals; indoor masks urged

Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors. The...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#European Union#Chevron#Cbs News#Shell#Mobil#Aaa
click orlando

Universal Orlando raises prices for annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has increased the price on its annual and seasonal passes Friday. Florida residents will see price increases of $25 to $40 based on the particular pass selected. [TRENDING: TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida gets millions from U.S. DOT

In the Tampa Bay and Orlando area, the agency includes up to $15,875,000 for the Tampa to Orlando High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail Project and Brightline Trains Florida, LLC. “The proposed project will advance preliminary engineering activities to support Phase III of the Brightline system, a 67-mile extension from Orlando to...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Gas prices have some rethinking driving habits

It's not if but when drivers will see $5 a gallon of gas. The price in South Florida is hovering just under $5, making it tough for anybody who drives for a living. "We cover North Beach, South Beach Island. We cover all the way out to 25th Street," Jayme Thomas said.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Looking for Bus Drivers and Diesel Mechanics, Offering $1,000 Bonus

Orange County Public Schools Transportation Services is looking to hire bus drivers and diesel mechanics. New hires will even receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus. OCPS says there are openings at all garages and parking locations. Preregistration is preferred. Candidates can complete an electronic application in advance by visiting the Transportation...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy