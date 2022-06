The crypto market took a swan dive off the high board in early May and left investors with the sting of a summer camp belly flop. A steep sell-off brought the price of bitcoin, the best known and most valuable cryptocurrency, to its lowest point since 2020. More than $300 billion in value was vaporized in an instant, and some $1 trillion in aggregate value was lost once the dust settled.

